Emma Stone Tears Up Thanking Her Mother During BAFTAs Speech: 'She's the Best Person . . . in the World'

Stone said of her mom, Krista Stone: "She's always made me believe this kind of crazy idea I could do something like this"

Emma Stone has an incredible woman in her corner, always: her mom.

Stone, 35, won leading actress at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday in London, and used her acceptance speech to honor her mother, Krista Stone.

After joking about mastering the English accent to play Bella Baxter in Poor Things, Stone grew teary while focusing on her loved ones.

"I just want to say this in case I don't ever get a chance to again," said the star. "I really want to thank my mom because she’s the best person I know in the world and she inspires me every single day and she’s always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I’m beyond grateful."

Continued Stone, "Without her none of this exists, including my life, so thanks for that too, mom. Thank you so much."

In the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film, Stone's Bella is a woman given a clean slate via an experimental procedure from a mad scientist. After which, she gradually discovers the wonders — and dangers — of the world. Her costars include Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

Stone has already won the Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for the role. She's also nominated in the best actress category at the upcoming SAG Awards next weekend and at the Oscars in March.

It was a big night for Poor Things on Sunday, with the film taking home a total of five awards. Those include Stone's honor, as well as wins in costume, make up & hair, production Design and special visual effects.

The 2024 BAFTA Awards were held in London and streamed on BritBox in the U.S. on a tape delay.



