Emma Stone Says She's Seen Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour 3 Times So Far: 'Incredible to See'

Stone also shared how she and Swift — who have been friends for more than 15 years — first met in 2008

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock Taylor Swift and Emma Stone in December 2023

Emma Stone is a Swiftie through and through!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Sunday, the Poor Things actress, 35, revealed the number of times she's seen her friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

"Three, so far," she said, before opening up about the origin of her and Swift's 15-year friendship, which began in 2008.

"We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards in L.A., and we just kept in touch ever since and became great friends," Stone recalled.

She went on to explain that she attended Swift's opening-night performance of the tour in March 2023 because it took place in her hometown of Glendale, Arizona. Stone also noted another special connection to the tour — Eras Tour choreographer Mandy Moore also choreographed her Oscar-winning musical film La La Land.

"It was incredible to see," the Cruella star said of Swift's tour kickoff.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Brazil as part of her Eras Tour

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Host Graham Norton went on to ask Stone if she would confirm the rumor that Swift's song "When Emma Falls in Love" — a vault track from the 34-year-old singer's July 2023 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) — was about her. However, the Easy A star wouldn't take the bait.

"You have to ask her," Stone said coyly before Norton quickly moved on to another topic.

Related: Taylor Swift Supports Her Friend Emma Stone at Poor Things Premiere in All-Black Look

"When Emma Falls in Love" is thought to be about Stone's relationship with Kieran Culkin, whom she dated from 2010 to 2011.

Swift rarely confirms who she writes specific songs about. When she performed the track live as a surprise during a Kansas City show in July, she said she'd written it about one of her best friends, per Entertainment Weekly.

Story continues

Stone previously spoke about the Eras Tour and her friendship with Swift in an interview with Vanity Fair in June.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” she said. “I’ve known [Swift] since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Emma Stone and Taylor Swift's first meeting in 2008

Related: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film: Everything to Know

The actress also called Swift "an amazing friend" and praised her work ethic. "The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it," she told Vanity Fair.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.