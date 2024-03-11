Emma Stone Quotes Taylor Swift Lyric While Thanking Daughter in Emotional Second Oscar Win

The star previously won Best Actress for 'La La Land'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "Poor Things"

Emma Stone just scored her second Oscar win.

The star, 35, won Best Actress at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday. Past winners Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field and Jessica Lange presented the award.

"My voice is also a little gone — whatever," Stone said in her acceptance speech after getting emotional.

She added, "The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' And he was right, because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It's all of us together."

"I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film," said Stone.

Stone later added, "I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave [McCary], I love you so much."

"And, most importantly, my daughter, who's gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor," the star continued, before quoting pal Taylor Swift's lyric: "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

Related: Emma Stone Will Never Joke About Her Friend Taylor Swift Again: ‘What a Dope’

Searchlight Pictures Emma Stone in "Poor Things"

The other nominees in the category were Annette Bening for Nyad, Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan for Maestro.

Stone landed her fourth acting acknowledgment at the Oscars. As Bella Baxter, the actress jaunts around Victorian London with the brain of an unborn child.

Stone’s performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos–directed comedy won her a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and a BAFTA. She last took home the Oscar for her leading role in 2016’s La La Land.

Story continues

Stone recently told NPR that she wouldn't have made it to this point in her Hollywood career without the support of her parents.

"I know that none of this, obviously, would be possible without their support, especially at that age," she said. "I mean, it wasn't like I had graduated high school and I said, 'Okay, bye. I'm taking a plane or taking a bus or driving myself out to L.A. to try to do this.' It was impossible without their support."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Liz Parkinson/Netflix

In the biopic Nyad, Bening, 65, plays real-life swimmer Diana Nyad in her attempts to make the daring swim from Cuba to Florida. Reviews of the biopic praised Bening and costar Jodie Foster, who plays Diana’s coach Bonnie Stoll, for bringing Nyad’s story to life.

Now a five-time Oscar nominee, Bening’s last acknowledgment from the Academy came in 2011 for The Kids Are Alright. Throughout the 2024 award season, the actress has received nods at the Globes and the SAG Awards.

Apple TV+

Gladstone, who is of Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu heritage, is the first Native American actress to be nominated for an Oscar. She's the fourth Indigenous actress to ever earn a nomination in the category.



As the Osage woman Mollie Kyle, the wife of Ernest Burkhart (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), Gladstone, 37, emerged as the breakout star from director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film tells the story of the Osage murders at the hands of crime boss William Hale (portrayed by Robert De Niro).

This year, the actress was the first Native American woman to win a Golden Globe and SAG Award, delivering part of her acceptance speeches in her native Blackfoot language.

Gladstone previously told PEOPLE that her father once gave her a pep talk after being bullied as a kid, saying, “Everybody will want to be your friend when you win your Oscar."

Plus, during her sophomore year of high school, Gladstone's first boyfriend gave her a meaningful gift: "little tiny kids' glasses with stars on them" from a prize machine, which were meant to be saved for a very special time.

“He said, ‘You have to keep these and you have to wear them to the Academy Awards when you go one year,’ ” she said.



Related: Lily Gladstone on Why She Uses She/They Pronouns: A Way of 'Decolonizing Gender for Myself' (Exclusive)

Madman Films 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

Hüller, a newcomer to the Oscars, hails from Germany, where she's led films like 2006's Requiem and 2016's Toni Erdmann. Anatomy of a Fall, from director Justine Triet, is a French courtroom drama in which Hüller, 45, plays a woman who may or may not have murdered her husband.

Of crafting her character, Hüller told Variety, “I wanted to create somebody who would be capable of doing it, I wanted certain people to be a little bit afraid of her. Because why do we always have to be sweet and good victims and all these things?”

Jason McDonald/Netflix

Mulligan, 38, nabbed another nomination for her role as actress Felicia Montealegre, the wife of composer Leonard Bernstein (played by Bradley Cooper).

Mulligan’s strong performance as the late Montealegre notched her Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Award nods. She was previously nominated at the Oscars for her 2009 role in An Education and 2020’s Promising Young Woman.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.