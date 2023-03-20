Emma Stone Losing Her Mind at Taylor Swift's Concert Is All of Us

Prepare to have FOMO.

Everyone remembers where they were when Taylor Swift first announced the Eras Tour in Nov. 2022 (with many still reeling from the intense battle for tickets that followed), and now, the iconic career-spanning concert tour has finally begun. The first stop on Swift’s U.S. leg? Glendale, Arizona, where 60,000 fans packed into State Farm Stadium on Friday to celebrate opening night — one of which was none other than Emma Stone.

In a viral clip shared on TikTok, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted in full-on Swiftie mode jamming out to the pop star’s hit single “You Belong With Me” in the stadium’s VIP section. What Stone may have lacked in themed concert attire (she sported a simple black tank top with her hair pulled into a ponytail in the video) she made up for in energy, doubling over and jumping up and down while singing along to the lyrics.

“Emma Stone losing her gd mind over YBWM,” TikTok user @oreoofficial captioned the short clip.

Naturally, plenty of fellow Swifties took to the video’s comments to share their thoughts on Stone’s relatable moment. “Emma stone is one of us,” one user said with another adding, “She’s just like me fr.”

While Stone’s presence at Taylor’s concert may have come as a surprise to some, die-hard Swifties know that the pair have remained close since first exchanging emails (yes, it was that long ago) with one another back in 2009. In addition to walking the Easy A red carpet together shortly after their meeting in 2010, Swift also spoke publicly about their friendship when talking to PopSugar in 2011.

“My friends are amazing and I'm so thankful to have them, [but] the ones that are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone,” she said at the time. “They can predict my thoughts; I've known them for so long it's really cool to have friends that are that close.”

