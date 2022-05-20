Emma Stone lists her ultra sleek California digs for $4.3 million. Take a look around

After purchasing a home in Austin, Texas, A-list actor and Arizona native Emma Stone has listed her charming California house for $4.29 million, multiple news outlets including Dirt reported.

Living room

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode sits on a cliff in Malibu, overlooking the Pacific blue, Catalina, and the bright city lights of Los Angeles, the listing on Realtor.com details.

Kitchen

“With almost nothing but native plants and the ocean in sight, this recently re-imagined bluff side retreat is flooded with light with views something out of a dream sequence where maybe this backdrop just might be mistaken for a green screen,” the listing says.

Bedroom

The house is something else too, with its chic interior and jaw-dropping views.

Bathroom

“It’s a classic 1958 California midcentury hanging over the Pacific,” listing agent Eric Lavey told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie.”

Bedroom

While the house is modest in size at 1,764 square feet, it comes with some spectacular features including:

Interior

Bonus recreation room

Art studio

Outdoor dining room

Open floor plan

Interior

The house was featured in Cottages & Gardens in 2018 after it was revamped by then owners, Stacy Sindlinger Rivett and her husband Mark.

Interior

“You will have no vitamin D deficiency here,” Rivett told Cottages & Gardens. “You can’t be unaffected by the light; it’s not allowed. And the view of the ocean is like a dream sequence where someone has put a backdrop of an exotic vacation destination behind you.“

Exterior

Stone has starred in numerous hit movies like “Superbad,” “Easy A,” the “Spider-Man” franchise and “La La Land,” which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress, according to Biography.com.

Exterior

Home for sale is really a skatepark in Washington. See why Zillow Gone Wild is obsessed

$5M mansion for sale in Missouri enchants with array of cool features. Take a look