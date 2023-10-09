Emma Stone just dyed her bob an icy blonde colour for the autumn season

Lorenzo Palizzolo - Getty Images

Barbiecore may have been all the rage this summer but Emma Stone is proving it to reign supreme with her freshly dyed bleach-blonde hair. And no, it is not a wig – I repeat, the actor's new style is not a wig.

While Emma is not actually on the 'Gram (well, not publicly, anyway), her glam team took to their very own Instagram feeds to debut her new icy look. "EMMA⚡️Blondie bob in NYC #emmastone" Emma's hairstylist, Mara Roszak wrote in the caption of her post.

See the short video reel shared below:

Now, while we're obviously very into the chin-length hair refresh, what had us picking our jaws off the floor was the Malfoy-esque platinum tone. After all, she is known for her trademark autumnal red hair!

And as previously mentioned, while Barbie blonde was thee trending hair colour earlier this year, Mara and Emma have adapted the look with a cooler, frostier undertone – perfect for the chillier autumn/winter szn.

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Admittedly, this isn't the first time we've seen the actor with super short hair but it's certainly a dramatic change from the style she was rocking late last year. First, let's reminisce over Feb's flicked-out-ends hairdo:

Getty Images

And to compare, here's a snap of Emma's chest-length locks from back in October 2022.

Getty Images

As the old age saying goes: new season, new haircut, right?!

