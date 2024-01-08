Emma Stone jokingly calls Taylor Swift 'an a--hole' for loudly cheering for her Golden Globes win

"What an a--hole, am I right?"

Emma Stone's famously dry wit was in full force backstage at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The star, who won on Sunday for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things, got an opportunity to rib longtime friend Taylor Swift after accepting her honor.

When a reporter in the press room asked what she thought about someone like Swift so loudly cheering her on after her win, Stone drily quipped, "What an a--hole, am I right?"

More seriously, Stone added, "I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a--hole."

It was a banner night for Stone, who was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for The Curse, and whose film won top honors of Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

The question about Swift was one of the latest that Stone has had to field while promoting the film. Swift, with whom Stone has been friends since the two first met in 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards, famously released the re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) last summer, which featured a new vault track titled "When Emma Falls in Love."

It's widely speculated that the track is about Stone, and, as EW has argued, features a number of potential references to the star, but when asked about it on red carpets or on talks shows the last few months she's played coy, saying simply that Swift is the only one who can answer that. (For her part, Swift performed the song during the acoustic set of her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July where she told the audience the song was written about "one of [her] best friends.")

In addition to cheering for her Golden Globe-nominated (and winning) pals, Swift was on hand as a nominee for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her record-breaking Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which she ultimately lost out on to summer box office juggernaut, Barbie.

