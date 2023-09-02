Emma Stone had no hesitation over new movie's sex scenes

Searchlight Pictures

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos has revealed that star Emma Stone didn't hesitate when filming the sex scenes in the new movie.

The pair have reunited following their 2018 collaboration on The Favourite, with the sci-fi black comedy being based on Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name.

The film follows a young Victorian woman named Bella (Stone), who is brought back to life after previously dying, before she subsequently celebrates her independence after running away from her supposed guardian (Willem Dafoe).

Ahead of the film's premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, Lanthimos revealed that it was important for the actor to feel comfortable when filming the sex scenes, which were an important aspect of the source material.

"First of all sex is an intrinsic part of the novel itself [in portraying] her freedom about everything," he said (via Variety). "Secondly, it was very important for me to not make a film that would be prudish, because that would be like completely betraying the main character.

"We had to be confident Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity [and] engaging in those scenes and she understood that right away.

"The great thing about me and Emma is that we have made four films together; there is a shorthand and we can communicate without having to explain or talk too much about things. As soon as I started saying something about sex, she would say: 'yes', of course, it's Bella. We will do what we need to do," he added.

Lanthimos, who will also reunite with Stone for anthology film And, added that they hired an intimacy coordinator for Poor Things, revealing that they made it "much easier for everyone", and shared his thoughts that they are much needed in the industry.

Poor Things received wide acclaim upon its premiere at Venice, with critics praising the film for its production values, humour and Stone's lead performance; it currently boasts a perfect 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Poor Things is currently set to open on December 8, 2023 in the US and January 12, 2024 in the UK, following a recent delay in its release due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.



