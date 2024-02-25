Emma Stone Had the Best Reaction to Losing the SAG Award to Lily Gladstone

Gladstone is the first Indigenous performer to win her category.

Lily Gladstone continues to make award show history — and no one is seemingly more happy for her than fellow actress Emma Stone.



After becoming the first Indigenous woman to win her category at the Golden Globes last month, the Killers of the Flower Moon star resumed her winning streak at the 2024 SAG Awards — this time, taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. She's the first-ever Indigenous performer to do so.



The competition was stiff with other nominees including Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Margot Robbie for Barbie, and Emma Stone for Poor Things. And while they all graciously accepted defeat, Stone's reaction was overly joyous. In a clip that's now going viral on X, Emma can be seen lifting up out of her seat as she excitedly erupted in applause when Gladstone was announced as the winner.



I love Emma Stone’s ecstatic reaction for Lily Gladstone after losing to her at the SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/lkNHk6Ygam — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

Fans praised Emma for her enthusiasm, with one writing: “I love Emma Stone’s ecstatic reaction for Lily Gladstone after losing to her at the SAG Awards.” Another agreed, adding: “My heart is so full right now.”



Upon accepting her award, Gladstone gave a powerful speech, telling her fellow actors in the audience: "It's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living. That's the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories."

She continued, "It's so easy to distance ourselves. It's so easy to close off, to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility. Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard."



"Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight," Lily concluded, adding, "Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other."

