Emma Stone Continues to Joke About Her 2024 Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction — and Her Stylist Reacts

Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery and Stone, who’ve worked together for over a decade, talked to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ about the now-famous onstage faux pas

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty; John Shearer/WireImage Emma Stone's stylist reacts to the actress' 2024 Oscars wardrobe malfunction

Emma Stone isn’t done talking about her 2024 Oscars wardrobe malfunction.



The Poor Things star, 35, won her second Academy Award on March 10, and when she accepted her statuette for Best Actress onstage, she told the audience that the back zipper of her custom mint Louis Vuitton peplum gown had broken (she was “sewed back” into the dress after).

“I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure,” Stone jokingly blamed friend Ryan Gosling, who sang the Barbie hit earlier in the night.

A couple of weeks have passed, but Stone still thinks Gosling's performance would’ve done a number on her and her dress, no matter what.

Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Emma Stone jokes about her broken Louis Vuitton dress at the 2024 Oscars

“I made a big deal about busting the zipper, but it really was my fault,” Stone admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in its 2024 Power Stylists issue. “I would have busted the most industrial zipper on the planet during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ ”

Stone’s longtime stylist Petra Flannery also chimed in on the “now-famous” incident in the joint interview, saying that Stone handled the malfunction with “grace and elegance.”

Getty Images Emma Stone reveals the broken zipper on her Louis Vuitton dress while accepting the award for Best Actress at the 2024 Oscars

For the bespoke pastel gown, and many of Stone's award show looks, the duo, who’ve been working together for 17 years, drew inspiration from Stone’s Poor Things role.

“I loved Petra’s idea with Louis Vuitton to create a bunch of pins for Bella Baxter,” Stone told The Hollywood Reporter, “which I wore on a lot of the looks, as did [Poor Things director] Yorgos [Lanthimos] on his suits.”

John Shearer/WireImage Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Oscars

The pair also agrees that the Oscars design was their favorite out of Stone’s awards season looks — but that’s not to discount her other glamorous ensembles seen throughout the months-long circuit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7

Flannery pulled together a mighty collection of dreamy and romantic gowns for Stone’s many red carpet appearances.

For the 2024 Golden Globes, she dressed Stone in a fairytale champagne Louis Vuitton gown covered in rose adornments, only to swing in a complete opposite direction for the SAG Awards, at which Stone glittered in a backless intricately-beaded silver gown with a mini train, also by the French fashion house.

After the Oscars, Stone made a quick-change for Vanity Fair's star-studded afterparty, where she posed in a shimmery sheer asymmetrical Louis Vuitton dress (with her trophy in hand, of course).

