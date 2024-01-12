Emma Stone Applies to “Jeopardy!” Every Year: ‘I Watch It Every Single Night’

The actress revealed her passion for the show in a new podcast episode released after the Golden Globes

Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Emma Stone attends the photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024 at Isola Bella on May 24, 2023 in Stresa, Italy

Emma Stone may be an award-winning actress, but there's one title she hasn't achieved yet!

During Thursday's episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, the Poor Things star, 35, revealed that she's always wanted to be a contest on Jeopardy!.

"I apply every June," she said during the podcast, adding, "I don't want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy! I want to earn my stripes."

Stone continued, "You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I've never gotten on the show."

The Curse actress and producer also said that she has spent some time preparing for the possibility of being a Jeopardy! contestant.

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "Poor Things" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024

"I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!" she said.

Working hard for a role is something that Stone has proven to be great at. Most recently, she won two awards at the 2024 Golden Globes — best film actress in a comedy or musical for her role in Poor Things and a second award for producing the movie when it won the award for best picture in a musical or comedy.

While accepting her acting award, she paid tribute to her husband, Dave McCary, who she married in 2020, and with whom she shares daughter Louise Jean McCary.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Emma Stone poses with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Poor Things" in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024

"This is amazing, thank you. Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you very much. Thank you for everything," she said while also thanking her castmates and director, Yorgos Lanthimos.

"The [film's] crew [is] incredible. Tony [McNamara], this is our third time working together. Tony, our writer. I love getting to say this dialogue, and I love getting to horrify you with my Australian accent. You're the best, Tony," she added.

While speaking to PEOPLE at Monday's Los Angeles screening of the season one finale of The Curse, Stone revealed that both awards would be "going back home to New York."

"They might be on an airplane. Shaking. Scared. Unaware of where they are. All alone. Confused. But I hope they're all right," she told PEOPLE.



