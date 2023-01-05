Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's Relationship: A Look Back

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on April 10, 2014 in London, England

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield had a romance that could only be made in Hollywood.

The La La Land actress and Tick Tick Boom! actor first met when they were cast in The Amazing Spider-Man as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectively. Like their on-screen characters, the pair fell in love — and they were not the only Spider-Man actors to do so.

The couple dated for four years, during which they filmed another Spider-Man movie together and took their romance all around the world. Though they've since broken up and moved on — Stone is now married with a baby, and Garfield was most recently linked to model Alyssa Miller — they remain friends, and aren't shy about discussing their affection for each other.

In 2016, Stone told Vogue that Garfield was "someone I still love very much." Garfield echoed the sentiment the following year, telling Vanity Fair, "There's so much love between us and so much respect. I'm her biggest fan as an artist."

In the years since their 2015 split, the pair have been spotted cheering each other on at awards shows and catching up at star-studded Hollywood events.

From their on-screen romance turned real to remaining close post-split, here's a look back at Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's relationship.

December 2010: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield meet on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield on the set of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" on May 18, 2013 in New York City

Bobby Bank/WireImage

While the exact moment that Stone and Garfield went from being an on-screen couple in The Amazing Spider-Man to a couple in real life is unclear, one thing is sure: sparks flew during the filming of their first movie together, which took place from December 2010 to March 2011.

November 7, 2011: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are spotted on a date

Although they hadn't yet confirmed their relationship, the rumored couple were spotted showing off a little PDA on a movie date. Stone and Garfield saw a showing of Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey at a Los Angeles movie theater, followed by a coffee run at Starbucks where they were cuddly in line. "They were really cute," an onlooker told PEOPLE.

August 20, 2012: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield celebrate his birthday at Disneyland

For Garfield's 29th birthday, the actor gathered a group of friends — including Stone — for a private VIP tour at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The couple continued the birthday celebration with a day at the beach in Malibu, California, and dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu.

Spring 2014: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield travel the world promoting The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone attend "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" photocall at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel on April 9, 2014 in London, England

David M. Benett/WireImage

The premiere tour for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 took the couple from Japan to Australia to France, with plenty of stops in between, and lots of photo ops along the way. Stone and Garfield were also very affectionate during press interviews, including an interview on ABC News where Stone discussed what it was like working with Garfield again.

"It's like a dream to work with him. He's obviously one of the greatest actors I think we have alive today and he's also just a remarkable human being," Stone said. "I love him very much."

May 3, 2014: Emma Stone makes a surprise appearance on Andrew Garfield's SNL episode

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield on May 3, 2014

Dana Edelson/NBC

It may have been Garfield's turn at hosting Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop Stone from making an appearance on the show in support of her costar beau. During the episode, the two appear together in a Spider-Man-themed sketch, where Coldplay's Chris Martin helps them nail a kiss they couldn't get right.

June 17, 2014: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield support charitable causes

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" Singapore Fan Event at Marina Bay Sands on March 26, 2014 in Singapore. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony

Christopher Polk/Getty

When leaving a restaurant in New York City after having lunch, Stone and Garfield decided to embrace the paparazzi outside and use the spotlight for a good cause.

The two held signs in front of their faces with messages of support for charities. ​​"Good morning! We were eating and saw a group of guys with cameras outside," the signs read. "And so we thought, let's try this again. We don't need the attention, but these wonderful organizations do: www.youthmentoring.org, www.autismspeaks.org, (and don't forget:) www.wwo.org, www.gildasclubnyc.org. Here's to the stuff that matters. Have a good day!"

January 4, 2015: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield surprise a fan

In January 2015, a fan tried to take a sneaky photo of the power couple while they were having dinner at Lure Fishbar in N.Y.C. Instead of getting upset, Stone and Garfield made light of the situation by striking funny poses in her photo.

April 7, 2015: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield go "on a break"

The couple decided to temporarily call things off in April 2015. At the time, Garfield was in Taiwan filming a movie, while Stone was busy in L.A. making awards show appearances in support of her films (and her several nominations). "It's one of those situations where only Andrew and Emma quite know if they'll pick up where they left off or they've separated," a source told PEOPLE.

May 2015: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield spend time together in L.A.

Andrew Garfield and actress Emma Stone attend "The Amazing Spider-Man" premiere at Callao cinema on June 21, 2012 in Madrid, SpainAndrew Garfield and actress Emma Stone attend "The Amazing Spider-Man" premiere at Callao cinema on June 21, 2012 in Madrid, Spain

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

After wrapping filming on Martin Scorcese's Silence, Garfield went back to L.A., where he was seen spending time with Stone. The two were spotted eating at a restaurant in Malibu, grocery shopping in Beverly Hills and getting coffee in Venice Beach.

October 27, 2015: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield break up

Though they had been spotted together on numerous occasions throughout the summer, by the fall of that year, Garfield and Stone had called things off for good. "They still have love for one another," a source told PEOPLE. "They are on good terms with each other and remain close."

August 21, 2016: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield spend time together in London

The following year, Stone and Garfield were spotted taking a stroll together in London's Covent Gardens. However, a source told PEOPLE they were "definitely not dating." The outing marked one of the first times — but certainly not the last — that the former couple reunited as friends.

October 14, 2016: Emma Stone says she still loves Andrew Garfield

The couple had been broken up for a year when Stone discussed how she still deeply cared for her ex. During an interview for her Vogue cover story, Stone said that Garfield is "someone I still love very much."

December 1, 2016: Andrew Garfield says he would take Emma Stone with him to a desert island

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

For his part, Garfield was also still publicly sharing the love. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter which actor or actress he'd take with him to a desert island, he responded, "Emma Stone. I love Emma. She's all right. She can come."

January 8, 2017: Andrew Garfield supports Emma Stone at the Golden Globes

Garfield and Stone made several appearances during the 2017 awards circuit and spent a lot of that time cheering each other on. Garfield gave Stone a standing ovation at the Golden Globes when she won best actress for her performance in La La Land. The following month, they were spotted hugging on the red carpet at the BAFTAs and catching up at the afterparty.

January 12, 2017: Andrew Garfield says he's Emma Stone's biggest fan

Garfield revealed where he and Stone stood during an interview with Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast. "We care about each other so much and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," he said. "There's so much love between us and so much respect. I'm her biggest fan as an artist."

He continued, "So, for me it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is."

May 2017: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield spark reconciliation rumors

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex, in Paris

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

The former couple were seen spending time together in London in May 2017, sparking rumors that they had rekindled their romance. Stone was in London filming The Favourite at the time, while Garfield was starring in Angels in America in London's West End. Stone was spotted in the audience of Garfield's play, and the two left the theater together through the back entrance.

May 22, 2018: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are spotted having dinner

The exes reunited again the following year for dinner at a restaurant in N.Y.C., though only platonically as Stone had been dating now-husband Dave McCrary (a writer for Saturday Night Live whom Stone met while she was hosting) for about a year at the time.

January 17, 2022: Andrew Garfield says he kept his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret from Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex, in Paris

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Garfield kept his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret from the entire world, including his former costar from the series.

"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' " Garfield said of Stone, adding that she was slightly upset about being left out. "And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk,' " the Social Network star said.