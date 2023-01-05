Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's Relationship: A Look Back

Julie Tremaine
·8 min read
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on April 10, 2014 in London, England
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on April 10, 2014 in London, England

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield had a romance that could only be made in Hollywood.

The La La Land actress and Tick Tick Boom! actor first met when they were cast in The Amazing Spider-Man as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectively. Like their on-screen characters, the pair fell in love — and they were not the only Spider-Man actors to do so.

The couple dated for four years, during which they filmed another Spider-Man movie together and took their romance all around the world. Though they've since broken up and moved on — Stone is now married with a baby, and Garfield was most recently linked to model Alyssa Miller — they remain friends, and aren't shy about discussing their affection for each other.

In 2016, Stone told Vogue that Garfield was "someone I still love very much." Garfield echoed the sentiment the following year, telling Vanity Fair, "There's so much love between us and so much respect. I'm her biggest fan as an artist."

In the years since their 2015 split, the pair have been spotted cheering each other on at awards shows and catching up at star-studded Hollywood events.

RELATED: Andrew Garfield Says Playing Spider-Man Was 'Beautiful' Because He 'Got to Meet' Ex Emma Stone

From their on-screen romance turned real to remaining close post-split, here's a look back at Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's relationship.

December 2010: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield meet on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield on the set of &quot;The Amazing Spider-Man 2&quot; on May 18, 2013 in New York City
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield on the set of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" on May 18, 2013 in New York City

Bobby Bank/WireImage

While the exact moment that Stone and Garfield went from being an on-screen couple in The Amazing Spider-Man to a couple in real life is unclear, one thing is sure: sparks flew during the filming of their first movie together, which took place from December 2010 to March 2011.

November 7, 2011: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are spotted on a date

Although they hadn't yet confirmed their relationship, the rumored couple were spotted showing off a little PDA on a movie date. Stone and Garfield saw a showing of Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey at a Los Angeles movie theater, followed by a coffee run at Starbucks where they were cuddly in line. "They were really cute," an onlooker told PEOPLE.

August 20, 2012: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield celebrate his birthday at Disneyland

For Garfield's 29th birthday, the actor gathered a group of friends — including Stone — for a private VIP tour at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The couple continued the birthday celebration with a day at the beach in Malibu, California, and dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu.

Spring 2014: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield travel the world promoting The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone attend &quot;The Amazing Spider-Man 2&quot; photocall at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel on April 9, 2014 in London, England
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone attend "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" photocall at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel on April 9, 2014 in London, England

David M. Benett/WireImage

The premiere tour for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 took the couple from Japan to Australia to France, with plenty of stops in between, and lots of photo ops along the way. Stone and Garfield were also very affectionate during press interviews, including an interview on ABC News where Stone discussed what it was like working with Garfield again.

"It's like a dream to work with him. He's obviously one of the greatest actors I think we have alive today and he's also just a remarkable human being," Stone said. "I love him very much."

May 3, 2014: Emma Stone makes a surprise appearance on Andrew Garfield's SNL episode

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield on May 3, 2014
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield on May 3, 2014

Dana Edelson/NBC

It may have been Garfield's turn at hosting Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop Stone from making an appearance on the show in support of her costar beau. During the episode, the two appear together in a Spider-Man-themed sketch, where Coldplay's Chris Martin helps them nail a kiss they couldn't get right.

June 17, 2014: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield support charitable causes

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend &quot;The Amazing Spider-Man 2&quot; Singapore Fan Event at Marina Bay Sands on March 26, 2014 in Singapore. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" Singapore Fan Event at Marina Bay Sands on March 26, 2014 in Singapore. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony

Christopher Polk/Getty

When leaving a restaurant in New York City after having lunch, Stone and Garfield decided to embrace the paparazzi outside and use the spotlight for a good cause.

The two held signs in front of their faces with messages of support for charities. ​​"Good morning! We were eating and saw a group of guys with cameras outside," the signs read. "And so we thought, let's try this again. We don't need the attention, but these wonderful organizations do: www.youthmentoring.org, www.autismspeaks.org, (and don't forget:) www.wwo.org, www.gildasclubnyc.org. Here's to the stuff that matters. Have a good day!"

January 4, 2015: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield surprise a fan

In January 2015, a fan tried to take a sneaky photo of the power couple while they were having dinner at Lure Fishbar in N.Y.C. Instead of getting upset, Stone and Garfield made light of the situation by striking funny poses in her photo.

April 7, 2015: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield go "on a break"

The couple decided to temporarily call things off in April 2015. At the time, Garfield was in Taiwan filming a movie, while Stone was busy in L.A. making awards show appearances in support of her films (and her several nominations). "It's one of those situations where only Andrew and Emma quite know if they'll pick up where they left off or they've separated," a source told PEOPLE.

May 2015: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield spend time together in L.A.

Andrew Garfield and actress Emma Stone attend &quot;The Amazing Spider-Man&quot; premiere at Callao cinema on June 21, 2012 in Madrid, SpainAndrew Garfield and actress Emma Stone attend &quot;The Amazing Spider-Man&quot; premiere at Callao cinema on June 21, 2012 in Madrid, Spain
Andrew Garfield and actress Emma Stone attend "The Amazing Spider-Man" premiere at Callao cinema on June 21, 2012 in Madrid, SpainAndrew Garfield and actress Emma Stone attend "The Amazing Spider-Man" premiere at Callao cinema on June 21, 2012 in Madrid, Spain

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

After wrapping filming on Martin Scorcese's Silence, Garfield went back to L.A., where he was seen spending time with Stone. The two were spotted eating at a restaurant in Malibu, grocery shopping in Beverly Hills and getting coffee in Venice Beach.

October 27, 2015: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield break up

Though they had been spotted together on numerous occasions throughout the summer, by the fall of that year, Garfield and Stone had called things off for good. "They still have love for one another," a source told PEOPLE. "They are on good terms with each other and remain close."

August 21, 2016: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield spend time together in London

The following year, Stone and Garfield were spotted taking a stroll together in London's Covent Gardens. However, a source told PEOPLE they were "definitely not dating." The outing marked one of the first times — but certainly not the last — that the former couple reunited as friends.

October 14, 2016: Emma Stone says she still loves Andrew Garfield

The couple had been broken up for a year when Stone discussed how she still deeply cared for her ex. During an interview for her Vogue cover story, Stone said that Garfield is "someone I still love very much."

December 1, 2016: Andrew Garfield says he would take Emma Stone with him to a desert island

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attends the &quot;Charles James: Beyond Fashion&quot; Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

For his part, Garfield was also still publicly sharing the love. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter which actor or actress he'd take with him to a desert island, he responded, "Emma Stone. I love Emma. She's all right. She can come."

January 8, 2017: Andrew Garfield supports Emma Stone at the Golden Globes

Garfield and Stone made several appearances during the 2017 awards circuit and spent a lot of that time cheering each other on. Garfield gave Stone a standing ovation at the Golden Globes when she won best actress for her performance in La La Land. The following month, they were spotted hugging on the red carpet at the BAFTAs and catching up at the afterparty.

January 12, 2017: Andrew Garfield says he's Emma Stone's biggest fan

Garfield revealed where he and Stone stood during an interview with Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast. "We care about each other so much and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," he said. "There's so much love between us and so much respect. I'm her biggest fan as an artist."

He continued, "So, for me it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is."

May 2017: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield spark reconciliation rumors

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex, in Paris
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex, in Paris

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

The former couple were seen spending time together in London in May 2017, sparking rumors that they had rekindled their romance. Stone was in London filming The Favourite at the time, while Garfield was starring in Angels in America in London's West End. Stone was spotted in the audience of Garfield's play, and the two left the theater together through the back entrance.

May 22, 2018: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are spotted having dinner

The exes reunited again the following year for dinner at a restaurant in N.Y.C., though only platonically as Stone had been dating now-husband Dave McCrary (a writer for Saturday Night Live whom Stone met while she was hosting) for about a year at the time.

January 17, 2022: Andrew Garfield says he kept his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret from Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex, in Paris
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex, in Paris

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Garfield kept his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret from the entire world, including his former costar from the series.

"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' " Garfield said of Stone, adding that she was slightly upset about being left out. "And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk,' " the Social Network star said.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Olfosson's 1st NHL goal powers Stars to 5-2 win over Sharks

    DALLAS (AP) — Fredrik Olofsson’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who ran their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jake Oettinger, who made 28 saves, recorded all four wins. Roope Hintz had a short-handed goal with 4:42 to play, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net with 1:13 left. Olofsson, playing in his thi

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'