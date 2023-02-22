Emma Rogue Is the Downtown Darling of Vintage Fashion Fostering Community and Self-Expression

Upon entering Rogue, the vintage clothing haven evokes the feeling of being transported

to a nostalgic ‘00s teenage bedroom, complete with an electric-yellow neon sign of the store’s signature Rogue logo, kitschy collectibles, and walls adorned with original ultra-rare posters of Emma’s favorite childhood crushes, films and bands (she exclusively sourced on eBay). Translating the comfort and joy of a teenage bedroom into a welcoming environment, Emma Rogue has cultivated an unparalleled destination centered around championing individuality, building community and fostering all forms of personal expression.

emma rogue sorel vintage y2k fashion viibe clog footwear women's shoes profile feature

“I always wanted my store to feel very welcoming and feel like a home because other stores I would frequent seemed very impersonal, and the mission behind Rogue was to build a family and cultivate a community where everyone felt accepted,” Emma shared on the intent behind her store. “We’ll have the Hypebeasts, the archive boys, the Depop girlies, Coquette girls, the casual, Emma Chamberlain style girls, and it’s so cool seeing it all come together at my shop. Rogue is for everyone,” she adds. Staying true to her ethos of embracing all forms of expression, she styled a high-voltage look, evoking the attitude of an effortlessly-cool grunge goddess with SOREL’s VIIBE Clog in sea salt/black anchoring the new wave look.

emma rogue sorel vintage y2k fashion viibe clog footwear women's shoes profile feature



“To add dimension, I wanted to wear this super distressed top that has a cool texture and silhouette with this old Charlotte Russe skirt that has pleats and pinstripes — it’s really such a quintessential ‘00s mini skirt,” she explained. From there, she layered a mix of chain necklaces, chunky leg-warmers in deep purple and reflective Rick Owens sunglasses, allowing the VIIBE Clog to pop against the varying textures and tones. Keeping in theme with the grunge-glam look, makeup artist Mollie Gloss created a molten, silver metallic eye for a dramatic shimmery effect while hairstylist Yukie Nammori created two large ponytails with an array of individual mini braids to finish the statement look in bold form. To see how Emma created her dynamic look using SOREL’s new VIIBE Clog, head to the brand’s website to shop the latest collection now.

emma rogue sorel vintage y2k fashion viibe clog footwear women's shoes profile feature