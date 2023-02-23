Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

She took Milan Fashion Week to new heights.

John Phillips/Getty Images Emma Roberts

We were just bundling up in marshmallow coats and chunky boots — so how is it almost spring already? Your guess is as good as mine; it feels like this year has been whizzing by. But nonetheless, the season of florals and bright colors is here, and Emma Roberts officially proved it with her Milan Fashion Week attire.

Yesterday, the Maybe I Do actress stepped out in a Tiffany-blue strapless satin gown, which featured a tucked hemline and decorative stitching. I haven’t seen a vivid-colored piece like this in a while — celebrities have all been about classic neutrals this winter. But Roberts’ latest look has me inclined to believe that we’re about to see a wave in soft yellows, electric pinks, and, like the stars’ statement garment, gorgeous blues.

Roberts isn’t only ushering in the spring season, but she’s also tapping a celebrity-loved footwear trend: metallic shoes. Everyone from Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes has been opting for this blinding style movement, and now it’s Roberts’ turn. With an enclosed toe box, single strap, and short heel, the actress’ striking pumps take her ensemble to another level.

For accessories, Roberts reached for a chain link gold necklace and, my personal favorite, a yellow Prada bag. It was bejeweled with hundreds of rhinestones and featured a unique square body, which reminded me of this similar Amazon find. To complete the ‘fit, she layered on a khaki overcoat, but of course, she let it hang off of her shoulder just like any true fashion guru would.

Shop Roberts’ inspired pieces below, and welcome spring into your own wardrobe by trying your hand (er, foot) at the go-to metallic shoe trend.

Read the original article on InStyle.