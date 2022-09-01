Emma Roberts to Star in and Executive Produce NASA Rom-Com ‘Space Cadet’ for Prime Video

Emma Roberts has onboarded Prime Video’s romantic comedy film “Space Cadet” as star and executive producer.

The “Madame Web” actor will collaborate with writer-director Liz W. Garcia, the filmmaker behind “The Lifeguard” and writer of Netflix’s hit film “Purple Hearts.”

The film will follow Rex, a Florida party girl who accidentally ends up training with candidates for the NASA space program. What she lacks in resume credits, she makes up for with heart and smarts, giving her a fighting chance.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg are set to produce on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stampede’s Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco joining executive producers Roberts, Garcia and Michael Tadross. Stampede Ventures will finance the film.

“Space Cadets” will launch exclusively on Prime Video, which will also handle distribution outside of the U.S. and Japan. CAA’s Sarah Schweitzman will co-represent additional territories alongside Stampede’s Bosco.

“Emma’s incredible wit and comedic timing perfectly embodies the role of Rex, and Liz’s rendering of this character makes the female take-over of the STEM field so uniquely relatable and fun, and we hope it inspires young women interested in the field,” said Berg. “The space race continues to intrigue all of us globally, so we have no doubt viewers far and wide will connect with this amazing female-driven narrative.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Stampede Ventures on bringing Space Cadet to Prime Video,” added Matt Huntley, Director of Worldwide Film Licensing for Prime Video. “Now more than ever, we all find ourselves in need of fun and adventure, and this charming movie will undoubtedly bring both to Prime Video members worldwide.”

Roberts is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment. Garcia is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group and Mckuin, Frankel, Whitehead LLP.

Deadline first reported the news.