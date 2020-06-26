Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund

Photo credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund started dating early last year.

The two actors are said to be expecting their first child together.

More happy celebrity baby news, guys! Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Us Weekly was first to reveal that the pair have a baby on the way, while E! is reporting that Emma's mum Kelly Cunningham also apparently confirmed the happy news on social media after fans rushed to congratulate her. "Thank you so much! Very excited," she's said to have replied to an Instagram user.

Emma and actor Garrett, who dated Kirsten Dunst for four years before they split in 2016, were first linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

"Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," a source told Us at the time.

Before meeting Garrett, the American Horror Story star was in a relationship with Evan Peters for seven years. They got engaged in 2014, but ended up splitting and calling it off in 2015. However, they soon got back together but split for good in 2019. "Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends," a source told Us. "Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup."

Congrats Emma and Garrett!

