Emma Roberts Layered a Simple Tank Under a Corseted Minidress

As we all approach the perfect date, Emma Roberts has some styling tips to offer for when it happens to be "not too hot, [and] not too cold." For the launch of her Crown Vintage spring collection with DSW, the Scream Queens alum and American Horror Story favorite enlisted the help of her stylist Brit Elkin for a look that was a master class in unexpected layering — with a bit of Avril Lavigne-approved Y2K flavor.

For the event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Roberts wore a simple white tank (a favorite of sk8er bois and girls who do ballet alike) underneath a black minidress with corset details like hook-and-eye closures and a strapless silhouette. The white tank top added a bit of casual cool to the otherwise dressy outfit and Roberts finished the look with a pair of very chunk black sandals with a block heel from the Crown Vintage collection. She added two face-framing braids to her hair and added a shimmering choker to top if all off with more turn-of-the-millennium throwbacks.

WWD reports that DSW enlisted Roberts as the face of the Crown Vintage brand as “part of the footwear and accessories retailer’s strategy to rebrand itself for a younger audience.” In addition to partnering with the shoe retailer, Roberts is continuing her love of fashion with a collaboration with About You. Last March, she launched her first capsule collection with the brand, Daahls by Emma Roberts. And during Fashion Month, she attended the Valentino show and the Chloé runway show in Paris.



Read the original article on InStyle.