Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund expecting first child together

Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund.

The Scream Queens actress, 29, confirmed the rumors on Sunday, showing off her bump in cute Instagram photos with the Triple Frontier actor, 35.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned, along with heart emojis.

Many celebrities, including her aunt Julia Roberts and Paradise Hills costar Awkwafina, congratulated the actress.

"Love you," the Homecoming star commented.

"Beauty beauty," wrote Sarah Paulson, Emma's American Horror Story costar.

Roberts and Hedlund were first linked in March 2019 when they spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. The actress was previously engaged to Evan Peters, her AHS costar whom she began dating after working with him on the film Adult World in 2012. Hedlund was previously engaged to his On the Road costar Kirsten Dunst before they broke up in 2016.

Roberts and fellow AHS alums like Paulson and Jessica Lange are reuniting for a special project from creator Ryan Murphy, it was recently announced. Murphy revealed via Instagram that an anthology spin-off series called American Horror Stories is in the works, sharing the news alongside a photo from a recent AHS virtual reunion. Participants included Roberts, Lange, Paulson, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, and Dylan McDermott.

“American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin-off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone," he captioned a photo of the group chat.

The 10th season of American Horror Story is currently slated to debut on the network in 2020.

