Emma Roberts reveals she froze her eggs due to endometriosis: ‘I felt like I had done something wrong’

Emma Roberts has opened up about her fertility struggles and revealed that she froze her eggs prior to getting pregnant with her partner, actor Garrett Hedlund.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, the 29-year-old explained how she was told that she had endometriosis, a common condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places like the fallopian tubes.

“A few years ago, I learned that I’ve had undiagnosed endometriosis since I was a teenager," she said.

“I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings. I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic?”

Roberts revealed how it wasn’t until she had switched to a female doctor in her late 20s that she was finally diagnosed with endometriosis.

“She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic,” she said.

“But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.’”

Roberts recalled feeling “terrified” by the prospect.

“Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids… I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process,” she added.

“When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong. ”

Roberts went on to explain how her experience has made her want to speak to women about a range of issues, such as endometriosis, infertility and miscarriage.

"I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all," she said.

Roberts explained that the moment she stopped thinking about conceiving, she got pregnant.

“But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up," she said. "Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram.

“So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”

Roberts and Hedlund are thought to have been dating for one year.

The actor has not confirmed her due date but reports suggest she will give birth this winter.

