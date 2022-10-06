Emma Raducanu's season ends early after yet another injury - GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu's first full season looks to have been ended by injury after she withdrew from the upcoming Transylvania Open.

Raducanu, currently ranked 67th in the world, received a wildcard into next week's tournament in Cluj and had expressed her excitement at returning to Romania, where her father was born.

But in a statement by Transylvania Open officials, it is claimed Raducanu has picked up a wrist injury which will mean she is unable to play again this year. The 19-year-old's final event of the year was due to be the Guadalajara Open, which begins on October 17.

"Unfortunately, Emma will not be with us at this edition of the Transylvania Open, due to an injury," the statement said. "We know that many fans wanted to see the player with Romanian origins on the court, and we would have liked to offer them this experience. However, tennis is unpredictable, and in such situations the only solution is recovery. We wish Emma the best of health and get back on the field as soon as possible."

On Tuesday, Raducanu crashed out of the Ostrava Open in the first round when she was beaten by Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

Last month, Raducanu was beaten by world number 213 Anna-Lena Friedsam at the Slovenia Open after requiring treatment for a left thigh injury problem, then eight days later she retired from a tennis match for the fourth time this year when she sustained a glute problem while trailing to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko at the Korea Open.

She had previously quit her first round at Abierto Zapopan in February with a leg injury, the Italian Open with a back injury and the Nottingham Open in June with a problem on her left side.

The 2021 US Open champion has also been dealing with a persistent blister issue on her right hand.

Raducanu is scheduled to begin her preparations for the 2023 season with an exhibition singles match against Ons Jabeur at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in December.

She was due to play in the 2021 edition of the exhibition but was forced to withdraw from her match with Belinda Bencic after contracting Covid-19.