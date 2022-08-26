Emma Raducanu's earnings revealed as star makes Forbes' world tennis rich list

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has been listed as one of the world's highest-paid tennis players of 2022.

The 19-year-old US Open champion earned $21.1 million (£17.9m) over the last year and has made her debut on Forbes' tennis earnings leader board.

The list includes the top 10 highest-paid tennis players, who have collectively earned $316 million (£267.5m) over the last year, on and off-court.

Raducanu, who shot to fame in 2021 becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to secure a Grand Slam title, was ranked sixth on Forbes' list.

Forbes reveals that Raducanu has earned $3.1 million (£2.6m) on-court and $18 million (£15.2m) off-court.

Since her win last year, Raducanu has signed multiple endorsement deals with big companies including British Airways, Dior, Evian, Nike and Tiffany.

Despite losing in the second round at Wimbledon this summer, earlier this month Raducanu thrashed Serena Williams in their first-ever meeting, winning 6-4, 6-0 in the first round at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Before her win at the US Open Raducanu was ranked 150th in the world.

Former world number one Roger Federer retained his place at the top of the list of the world's highest-paid tennis players for the 17th year despite not playing a match for nearly 14 months.

Off-court Federer, 41, earned an eye-watering $90 million.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, who has won four majors, was ranked second after making around $56.2 million in the past year.

Williams, who has announced her plans to retire from the sport, was placed third earning $35.1 million, followed by Spain's Rafael Nadal with $31.4 million and Novak Djokovic raking in $27.1 million.

Others on the top 10 Forbes list include Russia's Daniil Medvedev earning a total of $19.3 million, Japan's Kei Nishikori on $13.2 million, Venus Williams on $12 million and Carlos Alcaraz who earned $10.9 million.