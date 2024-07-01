Emma Raducanu ‘wins ugly’ to get past lucky loser Renata Zarazua on Wimbledon return

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round after beating Mexico's Renata Zarazua in straight sets - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Emma Raducanu took advantage of her slice of good fortune to claim a Centre Court victory on her Wimbledon comeback.

Raducanu had been preparing to face 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, a big-hitting Russian who reached the fourth round here last year.

But Alexandrova withdrew through illness on Monday morning, and instead Raducanu’s opponent was Mexican lucky loser Renata Zarazua, who had never won a tour-level match on grass and was making her main draw debut here.

Zarazua, ranked 98, has an unconventional game and she made life very tricky for Raducanu in the opening set but the 21-year-old dug in well to secure a 7-6, 6-3 victory and become the first British winner in the tournament.

“It was an incredibly difficult match,” said Raducanu. “It took a lot of strength to get over the line. All props to her. In the morning you’re not in the draw and then you’re playing in Centre Court.

“It took a little bit of adjusting and finding my feet. I just want to say thanks to everyone for the support. I’m incredibly happy to be back here of course. I was for sure nervous but at the end of the day you just have to do what it takes.”

Raducanu wins on return to SW19: Latest reaction...

07:10 PM BST

This was a brilliant way for Raducanu to close out the match

A shot of the tournament contender already?! 🤩



Emma Raducanu's reaction tells you everything you need to know! #BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/MIbS0QufhX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 1, 2024

07:04 PM BST

Numbers behind Raducanu’s win

30 unforced errors

17 winners

8/24 net points won

4/5 break points saved

82 per cent of returns in

1 ace and 2 double faults

06:52 PM BST

Who will Raducanu play next?

Raducanu will be in action on Wednesday and will face Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

06:45 PM BST

More from Raducanu

I’m incredibly happy to be back here. I was nervous, I’m sure everyone could see that in my tennis. Honestly watching the football last night it was winning ugly - it all counts. I think it’s such a buzz in the summer time. I think the tennis, football, F1, it uplifts everyone, myself included and my motivation is to keep coming back here, keep playing and feel that buzz.

All smiles for Emma Raducanu - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

06:40 PM BST

Raducanu reacts

It was an incredibly difficult match. I’ve barely played a defender who’s landed the ball on the baseline and it took a lot of strength to get the ball back. It’s not easy for her - you’re not playing in the morning and suddenly you’re on Centre Court. Thanks to everyone for getting me over the line

06:29 PM BST

WATCH: The winning moment for Raducanu

Raducanu roars through 👊@EmmaRaducanu moves on to the 2R, beating Renata Zarazua 7-6(0), 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WeXU9ouMts — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2024

06:25 PM BST

Zarazua* 6-7 (0-7), 3-6 Raducanu

Confident start by Raducanu as she moves to 30-0. Then she gets the crowd on her feet when she shows wonderful feel with a delicate forehand drop shot. Three match points.

Raducanu drop shot, Zarazua hustles to reach it, she flicks a backhand down the line but the ball is long. GAME SET MATCH RADUCANU!

06:21 PM BST

Zarazua 6-7 (0-7), 3-5 Raducanu*

Raducanu hits her 28th unforced error when a backhand flies long. That will be one of the disappointing aspects of her performance today. She will need to tidy that up going forward.

A series of huge forehands by Raducanu and Zarazua nets, match point. Gritty defence by Zarazua to withstand another barrage of shots by Raducanu, who blinks first with a forehand into the net. Deuce.

Zarazua survives and makes Raducanu serve for the match.

06:11 PM BST

Zarazua* 6-7 (0-7), 2-5 Raducanu

Raducanu does what she needs to do and holds to 30 when Zarazua frames a backhand wide of the court.

Raducanu is a game away now from the second round.

06:07 PM BST

Zarazua 6-7 (0-7), 2-4 Raducanu*

Huge slice of luck for Zarazua. Just when Raducanu was starting to take charge of the rally, Zarazua hits a backhand that clips the net cord and the ball drops on Raducanu’s side, 30-30.

Break point Raducanu after Zarazua nets a backhand. Raducanu breaks! Zarazua forehand long and Raducanu gets the service break she has been hunting for.

06:01 PM BST

Zarazua* 6-7 (0-7), 2-3 Raducanu

Double fault by Raducanu gives Zarazua an opening at 15-30. She responds with a timely first serve down the T which is perfectly placed and Zarazua can’t get her return back into play.

Bird stops play momentarily. Raducanu turns her back to play, composes herself and fires down an ace to hold.

Emma Raducanu is not having things all her own way - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

05:55 PM BST

Zarazua 6-7 (0-7), 2-2 Raducanu*

Groans from the crowd as Raducanu dumps a forehand into the net then pushes a backhand return to concede the game.

The quality of this match is not very high.

05:53 PM BST

Zarazua* 6-7 (0-7), 1-2 Raducanu

Raducanu finds herself down 0-30 in this game and then gifts Zarazua two break points when she nets a forehand. The crowd rises to try and encourage the Briton.

She saves the first when a defensive forehand goes wide. Very nervy point, neither player wanting to pull the trigger but Zarazua blinks first when she dumps a forehand into the net.

And she survives that scare to hold.

05:46 PM BST

Zarazua 6-7 (0-7), 1-1 Raducanu*

Forehand approach by Raducanu stretches Zarazua, who responds with a big backhand down the line and Raducanu nets a volley, 30-15.

Zarazua gives Raducanu the run around and forces the error to hold. The Mexican is not going anywhere yet.

05:42 PM BST

Second Set: Zarazua* 6-7 (0-7), 0-1 Raducanu

Five minute pause in the match after Zarazua leaves the court after the first set. Will that slow Raducanu’s momentum?

A tame forehand into the net by Raducanu makes it 30-30. Raducanu composes herself, forces back-to-back forehand errors from Zarazua and holds.

05:34 PM BST

Zarazua 6-7 (0-7) Raducanu

A mini-break first up is gratefully gobbled up by Raducanu who backs it up by winning her two service points for 3-0.

The Briton is going for her shots now certainly and it bears fruit for 4-0. Certainly a bit more pace on her returns. Zarazua sends hers long again for 5-0.

Feeling the heat, Zarazua tries to unload a forehand down the line but it flies into the net. 6-0.

A big serve is unreturnable and Raducanu takes the first set! Raducanu couldn’t have asked for a better tie-break there, superb stuff.

05:29 PM BST

Zarazua* 6-6 Raducanu

A fair few Raducanu first serves have not found their mark in this set and it’s the same in this game, which puts the Briton on the back foot.

A welcome backhand winner that clips the baseline brings a cheer from the crowd for 30-15 and then a Zarazua return flies long. For the first time in the match, the Mexican looks towards her box in frustration.

She forces Raducanu to net on the next point but a repeated pummeling from the Britain’s forehand brings out an error from Zarazua. We’re heading to a first-set tie-break!

05:22 PM BST

Zarazua 6-5 Raducanu*

Plenty of movement from Raducanu around the baseline but the less said about her net game the better. It’s the drop shots and lobs that are working in Zarazua’s favour here. Radcanu needs to find some better variety in her own shots.

Zarazua moves 40-15 ahead and another return goes long off the Raducanu racket. From a break up, she will now serve to stay in the set.

05:18 PM BST

Zarazua* 5-5 Raducanu

Patience is key for Raducanu here, with her opponent hitting freely and confidently. After another long baseline exchange, the Mexican goes long. But moments later Raducanu again finds no joy at the net for 15-15.

Back-to-back yelps of ‘c’mon’ from Raducanu as she grinds out the next two points. She finally reads the drop shot from her opponent but cannot follow it up with a successful winner off Zarazua’s attempted lob.

Strong defensive work on the baseline sees Raducanu eventually hold.

05:13 PM BST

Zarazua 5-4 Raducanu*

Zarazua continues the run of points, going 30-0 up and prompting a round of applause to ripple around Centre Court to try and lift Raducanu.

It appears to work as the British player belts her forehand return straight up the line.

But the Mexican is unmoved, eventually wrapping up the hold thanks to another crafty drop shot. Now it’s the Mexican who is eyeing up the set. Quite the turnaround.

05:09 PM BST

Zarazua* 4-4 Raducanu

A shake of the head from Raducanu as back-to-back unforced errors go not just long, but some distance long of the baseline. 0-30.

A much-better looking backhand up the line but again, she can’t quite execute after reaching Zarazua’s drop shot. Two break points for Zarazua.

The first is saved when the Mexican sends her return into the net but Raducanu drags her crosscourt forehand wide of the tramlines. We’re all square again in this opening set. That was a bit of a messy one from the British player

05:05 PM BST

Zarazua 3-4 Raducanu*

It’s a fine response from Zarazua, who comfortably holds to stop the run of games against her.

Zarazua has not yet let the occasion get the better of her on Centre Court - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

05:01 PM BST

Zarazua* 2-4 Raducanu

Right then, can Raducanu consolidate the break and take a big stride towards the first set?

A quick first point before a first double fault of the match makes it 15-15. Zarazua scampers onto a drop shot to lob Raducanu for 15-30 but the Briton responds with a smashed winner down the line to draw level again.

Grit and determination from Raducanu there, often looking out of the point before her trusty backhand digs her out of trouble from the baseline. Another Raducanu roar signals the hold.

04:56 PM BST

Zarazua 2-3 Raducanu*

Not much between these two players so far, but Raducanu is trying to drive the rallies, stepping up into the court and moving her opponent around.

Opportunity knocks when Zarazua nets to hand the British player two break points at 15-40. And she only needs one to get the job done and nudge ahead in the set.

A tight start to the match - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

04:52 PM BST

Zarazua* 2-2 Raducanu

Raducanu not having much early joy at the net, as a lucky net cord falls the way of Zarazua for a passing winner. No matter, a scorching cross-court forehand from the Briton gives her opponent no chance. 15-15

Zarazua with a rare error on her return opens the door for Raducanu at 30-15. She sets the next point up well but drags her forehand wide. A scream of delight from Raducanu when another Zarazua return error nudges her ahead but we’re quickly at deuce and Zarazua gets break point.

Raducanu saves! With a backhand that is originally ruled out by the line judge, then in by the umpire, and then confirmed in again from the technology when Zarazua challenges!

The Briton goes on to hold, tapping her temple afterwards. She certainly thought her way out of that game.

04:44 PM BST

Zarazua 2-1 Raducanu* (Denotes next server)

She may be a lucky loser but Zarazua is not being overcome by the occasion in this one, forcing Raducanu to do plenty of thinking early on.

A couple of clean winners puts Zarazua within touching distance of the game. Raducanu comes into the net but puts her return long.

04:38 PM BST

Zarazua* 1-1 Raducanu (Denotes next server)

Zarazua showing early on that she’s not afraid to mix things up. A lengthy baseline exchange ends with Zarazua popping in another drop shot, which Raducanu, while getting to, can only dump into the net for 15-15.

It’s another energy-sapping rally on the next point, Raducanu getting caught out with the bounce on the way into the net and the Mexican wins the point.

Raducanu settles herself into the game, and a booming cross-court backhand eventually forces the error out of her opponent for the hold.

04:32 PM BST

Zarazua 1-0 Raducanu* (Denotes next server)

Mexican lucky loser Zarazua gets us underway on Centre Court, serving first. Imagine the nerves are sky high, competing on such a stage for the first time.

It’s a game of feeling each other out from both players, but a lovely drop shot seals the deal for Zarazua for a confidence-boosting hold.

04:22 PM BST

Mertens lies in wait for victor

Whoever does prevail today will take on Elise Mertens in the second round after the Belgium player beat Nao Hibino of Japan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 earlier today.

A big cheer from Centre Court as both Raducanu and Zarazua make their way out onto the grass.

04:13 PM BST

Raducanu in good spirits

The crowd taking a quick break between matches but it will be full again for sure once Raducanu begins her walk from the locker room.

As she said herself on Sunday, the British player has been feeling in relaxed mood coming into SW19. She also finds herself in a fairly open section of the draw, with the chance to build some momentum this week if all goes to plan.

Raducanu shows her support for the Engand football team - Getty Images/Francois Nel

All smiles in the Raducanu camp - PA/John Walton

04:02 PM BST

Are you backing Emma?

Betting on Wimbledon today? Take a look at these best betting sites for free bets and betting offers to use at SW19

04:00 PM BST

Alcaraz wraps up Centre Court win

Just a little longer to wait before we see Raducanu come out onto Centre Court for her match.

Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz has just round off an entertaining straight sets win over Mark Lajal 7-6, 7-5, 6-2. The crowd were certainly given a treat by the charismatic Estonian, who enjoyed his moment in the spotlight.

Alcaraz is up and running for this year's Wimbledon - AP/Alberto Pezzali

03:52 PM BST

Change of opponent for Raducanu

Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu’s opening match of this year’s Wimbledon against Renata Zarazua on Centre Court.

After two years away from SW19 due to injuries, 21-year-old Raducanu has cut a relaxed figure coming into the tournament, telling reporters that she felt released from the “stress” and “chaos” of the last few years.

The former US Open champion has also been in good form on court too this grass season, reaching the semi-finals in Nottingham and then beating Jessica Pegula – the world No 5 – in Eastbourne last week, for what was her first success against a top-10 ranked opponent on the WTA Tour.

Handed a wildcard for this year’s Wimbledon, Raducanu had originally been to drawn to face 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round today but that all changed this morning when her Russian opponent withdrew with illness, handing a place to lucky loser Zarazua for her Wimbledon main draw debut.

Ranked 98th in the world, the Mexican won two matches in Wimbledon qualifying before losing in the final round. The 26-year-old, who was knocked out in the first round of both the Australian Open and French Open this year, has a fastest serve this year of 98.8mph, something Raducanu can expect to be able to attack.

The switch in opponents is undoubtedly a boost for Raducanu, who spoke yesterday about wanting to play her part in a busy time for British sport.

“Yeah, I would love to be a part of it” she told reporters. ‘I think it’s just an amazing summer of sport. It’s football, it’s F1, it’s tennis, the races. There are so many things going on. I’ve been saying that every day on site right now at Wimbledon is a blessing. You just enjoy the buzz that’s going around.”