Emma Raducanu wins Sports Personality of the Year award to cap stellar 2021

Emma Raducanu has been voted 2021’s Sports Personality of the Year in recognition of the 18-year-old’s stunning victory at the US Open in September.

Raducanu became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years when she defeated Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling final in New York.

Tom Daley finished second with Adam Peaty in third. Tyson Fury, Dame Sarah Storey and Raheem Sterling were also nominated on the six-person shortlist. Raducanu becomes the first woman to win the award since Zara Phillips in 2006.

“It was such an honour to be named amongst these nominees,” said Raducanu, who was unable to be at the ceremony after she tested positive for Covid-19.

“To win is pretty amazing to me. I’m really happy with this as I watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up, but I’m really humbled to be able to join the past winners. I’m really happy as well for British tennis that we were able to win this award again. Thank you to all the voters and fans for their support this year - it’s been insane.”

Raducanu rose to prominence during her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon in July before she had to withdraw from her match due to breathing difficulties.

But the teenager learned from the experience and didn’t drop a single set on the way to becoming the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final, where her dramatic victory over Fernandez captured the attention of the country.

More follows