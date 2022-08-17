Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka live: Score and latest updates from the Cincinnati Open

Fiona Tomas
·4 min read
In this article:
emma raducanu vs victoria azarenka live score cincinnati open latest updates&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
07:13 PM

Coin toss

Raducanu won the toss and has elected to receive.

07:10 PM

Azarenka will be a step up in class for Raducanu

Here's Martina Navratilova tells Amazon TV:

This is a good match up. A good measuring stick to see where both players stand."

07:07 PM

The players are out on court..

..and will begin their warm-up very soon.

07:06 PM

Pre-match shots of Emma with Andy..

Emma - Western and Southern Open&nbsp;/Western and Southern Open&nbsp;
06:53 PM

Experience could count in Azarenka's favour

Like Raducanu’s meeting with Williams on Tuesday night, this clash has a bit of a generational feel about it. At 33, Azarenka is 14 years older than Raducanu and has bucket loads of experience, but the two-time grand slam champion has only played a handful of matches since the French Open. She was banned from participating in this year’s Wimbledon Championships due to her country’s support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and opted not to play during the grass season.

Azarenka, who turned pro in 2003 and reached World No. 1 in 2012 after winning the first of her two Australian Open titles, has earned more than $34 million in her career. She has 21 career WTA Tour titles to her name and 511 victories over the course of her career, with 351 of those on hard courts.

06:46 PM

Raducanu and Azarenka on court soon

We’re just waiting for Andy Murray’s enthralling duel with Cameron Norrie to end on Centre Court. Raducanu and Azarenka will be on straight after…

06:41 PM

No respite for Raducanu

It will be interesting to see how the 19-year-old Briton fares against Azarenka given she's barely had time to digest her hyped-up victory over Serena Williams. Here's what she had to say about the quick turnaround before facing another former world No.1:

I think it’s important to really cherish the wins, because, I think, that if anything, this year has taught me that the wins don’t come by easily.

No matter what win that is, it means a lot to any athlete, and I definitely am going to take it in, be really proud of myself.  But it is a fast turnover tomorrow, and I probably have got 12 hours until I’m back on site.

I’m playing another Slam champion tomorrow, so it’s obviously going to be really difficult. Just going to try to prepare as best as possible.”

06:28 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our live coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Raducanu’s meeting with former Australian champion Azarenka comes less than 24 hours after the Briton dispatched tennis icon Serena Williams in a much-hyped, generational clash.

Despite overwhelming support for the soon-retiring Williams, the 19-year-old remained unfazed throughout the encounter and cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 win against the tennis legend.

The US Open champion can expect more of a sterner test against world No. 22 Azarenka, who has been a mainstay on the women's scene over the past decade.

It will be the first time Raducanu faces off with the two-time grand slam winner and the youngster has already targeted the match-up as another opportunity for her to learn from "a great champion".

"I remember more recently when she was playing in the US Open and made the final in 2020. I was studying for my exams," said Raducanu. "I hadn't played tennis in months, and I was just dreaming that one day I'm going to play on Ashe, and one day I'm going to be at that level and playing these great players myself. Everything felt so far away.

"Obviously with the last year I have had, getting great exposure to these great players, and every time you get to play them, you get to learn from them as well and what they do really well that has helped them in their careers.”

Raducanu, who currently sits at No 10 in the world rankings, will be looking to string some consistency together as she continues her preparations for this month’s US Open after a mixed year since her historic Flushing Meadows success.

It's a busy night for the Briton, who also in action in the doubles later this evening with this year’s Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, meaning she faces a quick turnaround following this match.

