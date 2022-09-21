Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima live: score and latest updates from Korea Open 2022 - AFP

Raducanu (Gbr) vs Uchijima (Jap) starts at 7.35am BST

07:31 AM

Wickyamer one game away from victory...

That should mean Raducanu is on court within the next 10 minutes or so.

06:58 AM

Wickmayer won the first set

Having won the opener 6-1, the Belgian now leads Fruhvirtova 2-1 in the second set after a break of serve so we could be heading for a swift conclusion in that one.

06:34 AM

The start time pushed back

Raducanu is expected to be under way at approximately 7.15am now. Yanina Wickmayer is currently 4-1 in the first set against Linda Fruhvirtova in the previous match on Centre Court.

06:17 PM

Raducanu's long climb to the top

Emma Raducanu continues her bid to climb back up the rankings with today's first-round clash against Moyuka Uchijima at the Korea Open.

The world No 77, who is coming off a second-round exit at the Slovenia Open last week, opens her campaign in Seoul as sixth seed against a player 49 places below her in the WTA Rankings.

In Slovenia, Raducanu suffered another injury scare during her disappointing loss to Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam in Portoroz.

Raducanu took a wild card into the low-key event and was the top seed but fell to a 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 defeat.

The British No 1 began well and opened up a 5-3 lead in the first set over qualifier Friedsam, who is ranked down at 213, although she has been a top-50 player.

Raducanu then lost four games in a row and began to look uncomfortable in her movement.

She took a medical timeout at the end of the first set and had her left thigh heavily strapped but breezed through the second set only to come up short in the decider.

The winner of today's clash with Uchijima will face either newly-crowned Chennai Open winner Linda Fruhvirtova or Yanina Wickmayer in the second round with Magda Linette a projected quarter-final opponent.