Emma Raducanu vs Magda Linette live: score and latest updates from Korea Open 2022 quarter-final

Daniel Zeqiri
·1 min read
emma raducanu vs magda linette live score korea open 2022 - AFP
  • Raducanu (Gbr) vs Linette (Pol), quarter-final starts at 8am BST

02:18 PM

Can Raducanu march on in Korea?

Good morning and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu's rebuild in the wake of her first-round exit from the US Open as she takes on Magda Linette of Poland in the last eight of the Korea Open.

Raducanu reached this stage after easing to a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer on Thursday morning.

The British No 1 and sixth seed, who has been plagued by injury niggles, is determined to make progress here in Seoul after failing to defend her grand slam title in New York and a second-round defeat at last week's Slovenia Open.

"My goal on the court is to keep trying to swing freer and freer in each match. And my other goal is to try and stay in Korea for as long as possible," she said.

"Last week I struggled a bit with my legs, just doing a lot of training, and as I said, the rest of this year is just really trying to build up physically for the next year.

"So I'm training a lot - like before the match today, I did 90 minutes on the court, and I'm just trying to get myself in good shape.

"And that comes sometimes with small niggles. At the moment, it's something I'm just managing, but I know it's for a greater benefit so I've kind of bought into that process."

