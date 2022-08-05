Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova live: score and latest match updates from the Citi Open

emma raducanu vs liudmila samsonova live score updates citi open - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

12:28 AM

Play to resume

Good news and bad news. The good news is that play is set to resume very shortly, which means Emma Raducanu could be on court quite soon.

Courts are currently being dried.



Matches to resume shortly.#CitiOpen — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 5, 2022

The bad news is that the deluge has washed away Rob Bagchi and left you instead with me, Josh White, to take over live blog duties tonight, the equivalent of a sort of muddy, slushy post-rain residue.

Officials are out checking the courts and we are minutes away from play restarting.

11:44 PM

The Lord Giveth

Rain is back 🌧



No play before 7:15 pm. Stay tuned for updates.#CitiOpen — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 5, 2022

11:32 PM

Better news

Jamie Johnson reports:

A note from the organisers: Courts are being dried. Matches to resume shortly.

Dan Evans resumes 6-5 ahead in the first set against Yoshihito Nishioka in their three-set quarter-final. Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova will follow the completion of that match. Josh White will be here to helm our coverage whenever that match begins.

11:19 PM

Long day's journey into night ahead

Jamie Johnson reports from Washington DC

The rain is easing off in Washington, where it’s still 23 degrees. Staff are hard at work with rollers on the courts, mopping up the surface water.

There’s still a lot of tennis to come this evening, with Dan Evans, Emma Raducanu and Nick Kyrgios all expected out on court if the weather holds.

Story continues

Organisers are prepared to push as late as possible this evening to get the matches completed.

11:14 PM

Good news - the storm has passed

They’ve got the heavy rollers out…



Things looking up in Washington DC.



The rain has eased off and they’re drying the courts. Organisers keen to push on and play into the night.



Dan Evans still to finish his match, Raducanu up after, and Kyrgios due back on court later. pic.twitter.com/CsB5VGfMMC — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) August 5, 2022

10:51 PM

A further update from the organisers

It's still raining and there is no chance of play before 11.30pm UK time. But if she does get on tonight, we will cover it. Might not be me ... but global team Telegraph will be blogging the match from the other side of the pond.

I’m at the Citi Open tennis in Washington where it’s pouring with rain.



Britain’s Emma Raducanu is due on court after Dan Evans (who is 6-5 up in the first set).



The bad news is that there’s a flash flood warning in the area and lightning still flashing overhead.



Play delayed. pic.twitter.com/aej7MSFpdC — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) August 5, 2022

10:19 PM

But fear not - the Telegraph has a reporter on the ground

Jamie Johnson reports from Washington DC

More bad news from Washington DC where play will not resume before 6pm local time. That's 11pm in the UK. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in the area.

The player's lounge is opposite the media centre, so I can happily report that after taking photographs of the lightning, Raducanu retired inside for a hot beverage.

10:19 PM

A further announcement

No play before 6 p.m.



Stay tuned for updates.#CitiOpen — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 5, 2022

10:03 PM

It's still raining

At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center and there will be no play until 10.30pm BST at the earliest. With Nick Evans' match still to be finished before Raducanu vs Samsonova can start, we might be in for a long evening.

Jamie Johnson reports from Washington DC:

A message has just come through from tournament organisers saying there will be no play before 5:30pm local time (10:30pm UK).

Raducanu has her shoes off, feet up and is on Facetime. She tells the Telegraph she's hoping to get on court this evening.

09:43 PM

There might be quite a delay

Jamie Johnson reports from Washington

Dan Evans was winning the first set of his Citi Open quarter final against Yoshihito Nishioka 6-5 … and then the storm came.

Dan Evans of Great Britain in action during his men's singles match against Yoshihito Nishioka - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Play has now been suspended in Washington DC, where it is still 32 degrees, but with dark clouds overhead.

Emma Raducanu is in the player’s lounge chatting with members of her team, but it’s not looking likely that she’ll be on court soon. The heavens have just opened.

08:45 PM

Good evening

It was after take 18 of Helter Skelter that Ringo Starr uttered his famous cry: "I've got blisters on my fingers." It is not recorded how the Beatle overcame this distressing affliction for all manual workers – surgical spirit? Friar's Balsam? Elastoplast? A potion of Calamine lotion? Meths? There are myriad 'cures' for the complaint that may prove useful to Emma Raducanu who grittily came through her second round match against Camila Osorio last night, taking 165 minutes to win 7-6, 7-6, with a palm blain that was straight out of the Exorcist. A cornucopia of treatments ancient and modern but will any work in time?

Tonight, she faces the Russian world No28 Liudmila Samsonova who, had she retained her Italian citizenship, would have been allowed to play at Wimbledon this year, instead of being banned, where she made the fourth round in 2021 as a wildcard, just like Raducanu. She has a formidable serve and is content to stick to the baseline to wear her opponents down with powerful groundstrokes. Ordinarily Raducanu would try to manoeuvre her from side to side before unrolling one of those ... ahem ... blistering backhand winners but we just don't know if she will be physically capable of going deep in points, games and sets.

Having said that, she says she takes comfort for surviving yesterday's ordeal with her sore hand in sweltering heat. "For me it was a pretty monumental effort to really get through that," Raducanu said on Thursday.

"There were many moments in both sets where you want to go for the easy option of trying to finish the point early, but, yeah, I'm just really pleased and proud of how I dug in when it really mattered.

"It was three hours on the court, and I actually warmed up for like an hour this morning. It just gives you a lot of confidence coming through a match like that."