Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez LIVE: Latest updates from US Open final

Emma Raducanu faces Leylah Fernandez in the final of the US Open, with the British qualifier already having rewritten history by reaching this stage - now she’ll be looking to land a first grand slam title in a sensational all-teenage final in New York.

Raducanu became the first qualifier, male or female, to reach a grand slam final when she defeated Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals and is aiming to become the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam title.

Fernandez, 19, hails from Canada and is similarly looking to win her first big title in what is the first grand slam final between two teenagers since Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis in 1999. Fernandez saw off Aryna Sabalenka in the last four to continue her own spectacular run, having also defeated former champion Naomi Osaka.

The winner, as well as the sporting success, will land a £1.8m prize cheque and 2,000 ranking points - enough for Raducanu to move into 23rd in the world, having come into the tournament in 150th.

Follow the women’s singles final at the US Open here as Emma Raducanu faces Leylah Fernandez:

Final set to start around 9pm BST

US Open women’s singles final: Raducanu vs Fernandez

20:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Martina Navratilova knows a thing or two about what it takes to win grand slams, and the 18-time champion has not been shy of praising Raducanu throughout the past two weeks at the US Open.

“Nobody does it this fast, this well. It has not been done before,” she says on Amazon Prime ahead of tonight’s final.

“Her rise has been phenomenal, nuclear. I don’t want to be too crazy about raising people up - but I’ve never seen this before, that’s the truth.

“Emma just needs to play her game and she’ll be fine.”

20:11 , Jamie Braidwood

From the archives, this was the result when Raducanu last played Fernandez in the second round of junior Wimbledon.

The power of both players in these highlights is remarkable - well worth a watch ahead of tonight’s final!

On 10 July 2018, a modest Court 17 crowd watched a second round junior #Wimbledon match between @emmaraducanu and @leylahfernandez 🌟



Little did any of them know what was to come...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/xshJVQs4BX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 11, 2021

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have both shocked the tennis world to reach the US Open as unranked teenagers - and the pair also have a shared history in the sport.

Raducanu and Fernandez have known each other since they competed at under-12 level, and faced off at junior Wimbledon in 2018, with Raducanu winning in straight sets.

“We first encountered each other because I was born in Toronto and she was Canadian, so we kind of made a little relationship back then,” Raducanu said.

“Obviously since then we’ve both come very far in our games and as people. I’m sure it’s going to be extremely different to when we last encountered each other. But we’re both playing good tennis so it will be a good match.”

Raducanu said that Fernandez’s run in the tournament had inspired her to achieve the same. Fernandez played a day before Raducanu until they both reached the semi-finals, which saw her defeat top seeds Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka in advancing to the last four.

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu struggled to explain what it meant to reach the US Open final, on what is just her second grand slam appearance and her debut season on the pro tour.

“A surprise. Honestly I just can’t believe it. A shock. Crazy. All of the above,” she said after defeat Sakkari in the semi-finals to become the first qualifier in grand slam history to reach a final.

“But it means a lot to be here in this situation. I wanted obviously to be playing grand slams, but I didn’t know how soon that would be. To be in a grand slam final at this stage of my career, I have no words.

“It means everything to me to be here in the main draw first of all, then in the final of the US Open. I always had dreams of playing in grand slams, but I just didn’t know when they would come.

“To come this early, at this point in my career, I’ve only really been on tour for a month, [and it has been] two months since Wimbledon. It’s pretty crazy to me.”

19:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu continued her astonishing run at the US Open as she defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the early hours of Friday morning.

Those who fought off tiredness to stay up for the teenager’s match were rewarded as Raducanu put on a stunning display, as she secured the 6-1 6-4 victory.

The level of the 18-year-old’s play in New York has been remarkable as she has risen to the occasion to meet each passing test at Flushing Meadows.

Yet to drop a set in New York, a place in the US Open final is nothing short of what she deserves - and a meeting with Fernandez is a fitting way to determine the winner of what has been a stunning tournament.

(Getty Images)

19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the women’s singles final at the US Open, where Emma Raducanu faces Leylah Fernandez.

It’s a grand slam final debut for both, both are teenagers, both have known each other for years from the junior ranks in Canada, both are tremendously talented and have rocked the tennis world over the past couple of weeks.

It promises to be a fantastic occasion and we’re bringing you all the build-up and every hit of the action once it gets started at Flushing Meadows.