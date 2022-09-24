Emma Raducanu vs Jelena Ostapenko live: score and latest updates from Korea Open semi-final

emma raducanu vs jelena ostapenko live score korea open 2022 - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Quarter-final report: Rejuvenated Raducanu back to her best

Briton reaches first semi-final since winning US Open

Raducanu vs Ostapenko due to start at approximately 7.30am BST

07:32 AM

Here come the players

Ostapenko and Raducanu emerge to cheers and applause from the crowd.

Raducanu swipes at the air with a racquet during the toss, which Ostapenko wins. She will opening the match serving.

07:25 AM

Alexandrova books her place in the final

The Russian put in a comprehensive performance against Maria, winning the final game on serve to love in her 6-2, 6-4 victory.

But who will she face tomorrow? Raducanu and Ostapenko should be out on court in the next few minutes.

07:23 AM

End of an era

Elsewhere in the tennis world, last night saw the final match of Roger Federer's career ahead of his retirement, and there were no shortage of emotions at the O2 Arena.

roger federer - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Federer did his best to choke them back, but without much success. As Courier kept probing away, he ended up doubled over, his hands on his knees, and a small puddle forming around his feet. The question that really broke Federer – as one might have expected – related to his family, who were all waiting on the sidelines. “My wife is so supportive,” he managed to stammer out. “She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play. Thank you.”

Read Simon Briggs' full report here.

07:18 AM

In the first of today's semi-finals

Ekaterina Alexandrova has had a confident start against Tatjana Maria, winning the first set 6-2, and is 5-4 ahead in the second.

They're currently on Centre Court in Seoul, which means Raducanu's start will be a little delayed.

07:06 AM

Good morning

Welcome to our live coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Jelena Ostapenko in the Korea Open semi-finals.

Raducanu has won three games in succession for the first time since her stunning US Open win last year - but will have to overcome the top seed to reach her first final since that unforgettable Flushing Meadows triumph.

Story continues

Raducanu is yet to drop a set in Seoul so far and played her best match to defeat third seed Magda Linette 6-2 6-2 last time out. And the British teenager is taking it all in her stride, describing her run as "pretty cool" ahead of the last-four clash.

The British No 2, who beat Japan's Moyuka Uchijima and Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer earlier this week, has rediscovered some of her best form since her US Open defence fell at the first hurdle.

Raducanu has slipped to 77th in the world rankings from a career-high of 10th but could return to the top 50 if she can win this title.

However, beating Ostapenko – the 2017 French Open champion – will be no easy task. The Latvian top seed was equally dominant in her own quarter-final victory over Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

But even if she does not progress to the final, Telegraph Sport's tennis correspondent believes Raducanu's improvement at this tournament offers promising signs for the future.

He writes: "Playing in this relative tennis backwater, Raducanu has finally gathered some momentum by collecting three victories on the bounce. Which, again, is something she hasn’t managed since receiving that $2.5m cheque in New York 54 weeks ago.

"Taken in isolation, none of her three wins in Seoul looks like a game-changer. But together they suggest that Raducanu’s confidence is gradually picking up after what has been an extremely testing year."

The players are due on court at 7.20am and we will have game-by-game updates for you throughout plus all the post-match reaction.