Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss plus Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff build-up

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.

Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a wildcard. Gauff has since reached a French Open final and a ranking of seventh in the world, while Raducanu is unseeded for the opening grand slam of the season.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is in big trouble and has been struggling with injury and has a two-set deficit to American Mackenzie McDonald.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

Australian Open 2023: Nadal 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 McDonald* - Game, set and match!

06:29 , Jack Rathborn

Here we go then, McDonald serving for the match and the biggest win of his career.

Remarkable, what nerve here, he races to 30-0!

But Rafa to the net and tips a pass cross court, courage!

And that’s it, McDonald has done it! Nadal returns to the net, the American stuns the defending men’s champion, who is OUT!

Australian Open 2023: Nadal 4-6, 4-6, 5-4 McDonald*

06:19 , Jack Rathborn

This is a bit of a grind for Rafa, McDonald digging in here and forces deuce as the Spaniard’s lazy backhand drifts long.

And now a chopped backhand volley at the net gives the 27-year-old a break point!

A booming unreturned serve gets him out of trouble. Deuce. Then a smash at the net, the crowd really into this now and hoping to inspire the champ!

The whipped cross court forehand catches McDonald off balance, GAME! That’s massive, he leads 5-4.

Australian Open 2023: *Nadal 4-6, 4-6, 4-4 McDonald

06:17 , Jack Rathborn

That is a superb service game from McDonald, who holds to love.

We’re dangerously close to the end here for Rafa.

There’s a grimace, but he takes the balls and will hope to nudge ahead once more.

Australian Open 2023 - Day 3

06:13 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning and welcome to coverage from Day 3.

We’ll build up to Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff later on, but first we must concentrate on Rafael Nadal.

The defending men’s champion is struggling with injury once more and is in real trouble of a second-round exit in Melbourne.

Mackenzie McDonald has a two-set lead, can Rafa rally once more?