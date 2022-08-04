Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio live: Score and latest updates from the Citi Open round of 16

emma raducanu vs camila osorio live score citi open latest - SHUTTERSTOCK

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio, second round - match starts around 7.40pm BST

Raducanu feels benefit of mother’s touch

Emma Raducanu continues her preparations for the US Open this evening when she takes on Camila Osorio at the Citi Open.

A win would put the British No 1 in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Washington.

Follow the latest updates below...

07:29 PM

Raducanu names her Harry Potter Hogwarts house...

I'd be in Slytherin, for sure. I just think that, you know, they haven't got a great rep, but I just think they are really, hmm, cool. They have got a, just mysterious sort of side to them, and I like that.

emma raducanu vs camila osorio live score citi open latest - AP

07:21 PM

Not too far away from Raducanu time

Samsonova is a break up on Tomljanovic, leading 4-2. The former fought back from dropping the first set to force a deciding set.

07:02 PM

Raducanu will start after the current match between Liudmila Samsonova and Ajla Tomljanovic

Light crowd and 95 degrees as Samsonova and Tomljanovic begin a 3rd set. pic.twitter.com/sh0iQ1KUW0 — TennisAtlantic (@TennisAtlantic) August 4, 2022

06:50 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to coverage from the Citi Open as Emma Raducanu continues her campaign against Camila Osorio.

The British No 1 has returned to action this week in Washington, a month after her early exit at Wimbledon to Caroline Garcia. With the grass court season over, Raducanu's focus is now on the US Open, where she is of course the defending champion.

The 19-year-old made a good start at the Citi Open on Tuesday, beating Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2. Watching in the stands was mum Renee and Raducanu said she was loving having her around.

“It is great to have my mum around,” she said. “She hasn’t necessarily spent the most amount of time with me but she is just like every mum. She gets on me if I’m on my phone, if I go to bed too late, if I am having too many cupcakes but she is also really good. She always insists to do my laundry, we are hand drying it in the hotel room but it is a lot of fun to have her travel with me.”

Story continues

Reflecting on matters on the court, Raducanu expressed her relief at coming through a tricky match.

"I think I definitely had moments in the match where I was playing good tennis, but I was nervous in the beginning, I think, for sure," she said. "I think playing any first round is always pretty challenging. Then, you know, when you're not necessarily that match-sharp, you know, small things you don't necessarily get right. It's just important to, you know, stay calm.

"I think that's something I can do better going forward in this tournament, hopefully in the next round, because, yeah, there were some moments I was slightly agitated, but I definitely regrouped and found a way through in the end."