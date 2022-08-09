Emma Raducanu suffers latest blow as she crashes out of Canadian Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Wilcox
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Camila Giorgi
    Camila Giorgi
    Italian tennis player
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
Emma Raducanu suffered a straight sets defeat to Italy's Camila Giorgi - GETTY IMAGES
Emma Raducanu suffered a straight sets defeat to Italy's Camila Giorgi - GETTY IMAGES

  • Briton blown away in straight sets  by Italy's Giorgi

  • US Open champion suffers second set collapse

  • Raducanu to play in Cincinnati next ahead of Flushing Meadows title defence

Emma Raducanu made a first-round exit at the National Bank Open in Toronto after losing in straight sets to defending champion Camila Giorgi.

World number 10 and ninth seed Raducanu was beaten 7-6 (0) 6-2 by the Italian world No 29, who was tournament winner in Montreal last year.

Raducanu lost in the Citi Open quarter-finals to Liudmila Samsonova in Washington last week and preparations for her US Open title defence later this month were dealt another blow in the city of her birth.

The British teenager squandered chances to seize the initiative in either set and let slip a 2-0 lead in the second before bowing out in one hour and 49 minutes.

Both players lost serve three times in a hard-fought opening set before Raducanu dug deep to fend off set point in the 12th game to force a tie-break.

But the 19-year-old Briton lost her way and failed to win a single point as Giorgi forced four mini-breaks to seize control and take the first set after an hour and 11 minutes.

Raducanu, who had failed to convert game point for a 5-3 lead in the opening set, broke Giorgi's first service game in the second to lead 2-0.

But Giorgi broke straight back and reeled off the next five games to set up a second-round clash with Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Earlier, 10th seed Coco Gauff cruised into the second round by beating fellow American Madison Brengle 6-1 6-3, while Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo and China's Qinwen Zheng all progressed

Emma Raducanu loses to Camila Giorgi - as it happened

09:17 PM

Some stats to worry Raducanu

She only won 42 per cent of points on her first serve.

And one that follows on from that stat, she was broken six times.

She wasn't able to build any momentum in that match and subsequently she has no positive momentum heading into her US Open title defence.

08:53 PM

Raducanu is next due to play in Cincinnati

That was a poor performance from the US Open champion - there's no point in dressing it up. However, this is still her first full year on tour and she's having to learn fast when coming up again players such as Giorgi - a power player who gives you chances, but who can, as she did, use her aggression to completely blow you away. I am not sure you get many of those types of players at Bromley Tennis Club...

It's one big learning curve for Raducanu, but that defeat does leave a fair few questions.

Emma Raducanu - GETTY IMAGES
Emma Raducanu - GETTY IMAGES

08:48 PM

Giorgi speaks...

On the win...

"It was a great match, it's great to be back in Canada."

On her aggressive approach...

"This is my game, I will always play like this, sometimes it doesn't work but it's how I play."

08:46 PM

Giorgi beats Raducanu 7-6, 6-2

Girogi's run of consecutive points ends at 17. It doesn't matter, though, as two points later she deservedly secures the win.

Two very different sets - both posing some tough questions for Raducanu. The first set offered lots of chances in a stop-start affair. And then in the second set she was simply blown away and looked increasingly tired.

08:42 PM

Giorgi* 7-6, 5-2 Raducanu (*denotes next server)       

Girogi is getting more and more confident, she's on the front foot every point now putting Raducanu's serve under increasing pressure. The Italian again has three break points and AGAIN HOLDS TO LOVE. That's 13 points in row and to say Emma's body language isn't great is an understatement of huge proportions.

Fair play to Giorgi - she's gone up about a zillion gears since going 2-0 down in this set.

08:39 PM

Giorgi 7-6, 4-2 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)     

There's been a significant shift in this match now. Giorgi - who could barely hit a first serve in the first set - holds to love. That's nine points in a row for the Italian and it's looking as though Raducanu is leaving early from Toronto unless she can turn this around now, she has no time to spare.

08:36 PM

Giorgi* 7-6, 3-2 Raducanu (*denotes next server)     

That break two games ago seemed more than just a little momentum busting and so it's proved. Some absolutely blistering winners from Giorgi - power-hitting of the highest order, as I said when she gets it right some of her groundstrokes are unreturnable - means she breaks a despondent-looking Raducanu to love this game. Yep, you read that correctly, to love...

08:32 PM

Giorgi 7-6, 2-2 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)   

Giorgi has this game in the palm of her hand at 40-0 but her gameplan is clearly, see ball and hit it as hard as possible. Sometimes it works, sometimes not. On the balance of this game it JUST about works following up two long forehands with a winner. The Italian holds to 30.

08:29 PM

Stop-start from both players at the moment

Raducanu - GETTY IMAGES
Raducanu - GETTY IMAGES

08:28 PM

Giorgi* 7-6, 1-2 Raducanu (*denotes next server)   

There are too many unforced errors coming from the racket of Giorgi (22 in that first set). She's at 15-30 in this game when she slaps a forehand into the net under no pressure at all. She repeats the the trick two points later, when she has a break point.

At deuce, however, the Italian shows the other side of her game, coming in off the baseline hitting another blistering backhand crosscourt winner. Raducanu is under pressure BUT a fine first serve gets the game back to deuce. But a great forehand (that Emma does well to reach) earns the Italian another break point before a volleyed winner earns her the break.

Not what was needed from Emma who, until that game, had held serve three times in a row...anyone else want to scream?

08:21 PM

Giorgi 7-6, 0-2 Raducanu* (*denotes next server) 

There haven't been many long rallies in this match and both must be finding it hard to get into any sort of rhythm. This game, like so many before it, is very stop-start, it's a loose game with errors aplenty. But with a break point Raducanu won't mind that, not least because a Giorgi forehand into the net then earns Emma her fourth break. She has control of this set early on - it's vital she holds serve now.

08:15 PM

Giorgi* 7-6, 0-1 Raducanu (*denotes next server) 

Raducanu does what she needs to do in this opening game of the second set - hold serve. It wasn't without the odd worry BUT she holds to 30. Phew...

08:12 PM

Giorgi hit her way to that first set

Giorgi - GETTY IMAGES
Giorgi - GETTY IMAGES

08:10 PM

Giorgi takes the first set 7-6 (7-0)

This is only the ninth tie-break Raducanu has played at tour level - just to put into perspective how early she still is into her career. Perhaps that explains her poor start in this tiebreak - unforced errors help Giorgi race to a 4-0 lead.

From there the Italian plays one of her brutal forehand winners - she really doesn't hold back - to make it 5-0. Another follows making it 6-0 and Giorgi takes the first set - thanks to a final-point double fault from Raducanu - after a gruelling, and somewhat scrappy, 71 minutes.

That wasn't great from Raducanu there - the Italian has some powerful groundstrokes but not the consistency you'd expect from a top player and the Briton couldn't find a winning formula that set.

Can she make good on that poor first 71 mins this coming second set? Let's hope so...

08:03 PM

Giorgi  6-6 Raducanu - into a tiebreak...

Raducanu starts this game well, served well under pressure and racing to a 30-0 lead. But then her first serve lets her down and it's back to 30-30. Two points later that's deuce and the pressure really is on the Briton...

A good second serve gives her the advantage before another brilliant forehand return winner from Giorgi puts the pressure back onto Raducanu. She falters as Giorgi wins the next point to earn a set point BUT nerves fail the Italian as off a Raducanu second serve she hits a backhand return way long.

At deuce Raducanu then hits the winner of the match so far - Giorgi had all the court to aim for, hits a decent forehand but the Briton is onto it like a flash playing a blistering crosscourt forehand winner. She makes no mistake from there.

That was a fighting hold from Emma.

07:52 PM

Giorgi 6-5 Raducanu* (*denotes next server) 

Shock horror! Giorgi holds to love. Not sure where that confident service game came from from the Italian but it's come and means that once again Raducanu will have to serve to stay in the set.

07:49 PM

Giorgi* 5-5 Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is 30-0 when Giorgi hits a blistering forehand winner - that sums up what the Briton is up against, a player who blows very hot and very cold in the same game. That winner is followed up by a very wayards forehand two points later and Emma holds to 15 without much fuss.

07:46 PM

Emma in action in Toronto

Raducanu - GETTY IMAGES
Raducanu - GETTY IMAGES

07:45 PM

Giorgi 5-4 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Giorgi races to a 40-0 lead before Raducanu gets her groundstrokes flowing once again - getting it back to 40-30. But the Italian holds her nerve and she'll make the Briton serve to stay in this first set.

07:40 PM

Giorgi*  4-4 Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Big game for Raducanu here. She's down 0-15 early - thanks to a backhand into the net - and that's soon 0-30 as Giorgi creates pace from the back of the court, taking the ball on the rise and smacking it into the corner for a well-worked winner. The Italian is continuing her aggression hitting a lot of her returns inside the baseline and that tactic is continuing to work well for her as it helps her win the next point for three break points...

Two better Raducanu serves follow and two short rallies result - they save Emma two break points and the same good first serve saves the third.

At deuce a Giorgi forehand into the net gives Raducanu the advantage. But having come into the net the Briton cannot nail a backhand smash (possibly the toughest shot to hit tbf...) and it's back to deuce.

Giorgi really doesn't hold back with her groundstrokes - one goes long to give Raducanu the advantage, the next then is a brilliant backhand winner to get it to deuce again...Another great winner from the racket of the Italian earns her another break point but Raducanu's first ace again gets it back to parity.

Break point No.5 follows for the Italian and she makes no mistake to break back.

07:30 PM

Giorgi  3-4 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is growing into this match, her return of serve is getting better with every service game of Giorgi and a great forehand off an Italian serve earns her a break point. She's dominating the next point, moving the ball around the court until a poor forehand into the net gets the game to deuce.

Raducanu earns her next break point the next rally - again thanks to some decisive groundstrokes - and from there she makes no mistake to take a 4-3 lead. Can she make this break count?

07:24 PM

Giorgi* 3-3 Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Having seen Giorgi hold her serve the pressure is on Raducanu here. She starts the game well, getting to 30-0 thanks to a forehand down the line winner. That's followed up with a big first serve that the Italian cannot deal with, to make it 40-0 and another loose return allows Emma to hold to love. That was impressive from the US Open champion.

07:21 PM

Giorgi 3-2 Raducanu* (*denotes next server) 

There are a fair few errors out there at the moment - not just the serving. As if weary of the poor showing Giorgi makes a decisive move on her serve, coming into to the net and hitting a winner. She then repeats the trick the next point to hold serve.

After five games we have a hold of serve!

07:17 PM

Giorgi* 2-2 Raducanu (*denotes next server) 

Perhaps aware that her serve is shaky at the moment Giorgi is being very aggressive with her returns putting pressure onto Raducanu's serve. Two blistering returns, both hit well inside the baseline, get the Italian to 15-30 before a poor volley into the net makes it 15-40. After 20 minutes we've already had seven break points...

Another well-hit return from Giorgi, which puts Emma onto the back foot for the duration of the following rally, allows her to break to 15.

07:13 PM

Giorgi 1-2 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Giorgi is under pressure on her serve once again, she just cannot get any consistency with her ball toss. Raducanu has two break points, the Italian saves the first before a 'frame' ball off the Briton's racket saves her the second.

At advantage Giorgi's double faultitis strikes again and it's back to deuce. A forehand winner from Emma is followed by a wide forehand from the Italian and Raducanu breaks again.

Again, it's early days, but if Raducanu can can hold serve here the advantage would seem to be bigger than just a simple 'break'.

07:06 PM

Giorgi* 1-1 Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Both players are hitting decent groundstrokes, lapping up the pace on the ball. Raducanu is under pressure early on her serve at 15-30, Giorgi hitting her returns deep and with intent.

The Italian earns two break points after a wayward Raducanu forehand and is back to parity the very next point. That was impressive from Girogi, coming back from the early break with some hard-hitting strokes.

It's early days, but it looks as though it might be easier to break than hold serve this match...

07:02 PM

Giorgi 0-1 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

The defending champion serves first and early on it's clear she likes the pace she's receiving off the racket of Raducanu. She races to a 40-0 lead before a double point gets  Emma on the scoreboard. Another double fault follows and it's 40-30 and that's soon deuce thanks to a long backhand from the Italian.

The third double fault of the game gives Raducanu a break point and, low and behold, the Briton breaks first up.

Not to be mean to Emma, but she didn't have to do much to win that match - Giorgi's serve was all over the place.

06:55 PM

The match is about to get under way

Let's see how Raducanu can do - fingers crossed the blisters stay away...

06:54 PM

Raducanu came onto court with a smile on her face

That's worth a blog post because, let's face it, it's been a tough year for the Briton but whatever has come her way - from early losses, injuries and now blister problems - she always has a smile on her face. That's an underrated characteristic both in life and sport.

06:50 PM

The two players are out on court

And the coin toss has taken place, Giorgi will serve first.

06:50 PM

They are talking about Camila Giorgi on Amazon Prime

By 'them' I mean Anabel Croft and Sam Smith...and they say of the Italian...

You just never know with Giorgi, she can blow hot and cold...but can be dangerous.

So there you go.

06:42 PM

Who is Camila Giorgi?

The 30-year-old hails from Macerata in Italy and is currently ranked 29th in the world. She's been as high as 26th and has won three titles, the most recent of which came in Montreal - in this tournament - last year.

Camila Giorgi - SHUTTERSTOCK
Camila Giorgi - SHUTTERSTOCK

05:34 PM

Emma Raducanu excited about the coming challenges

By Uche Amako

Welcome to coverage from the Canadian Open as Emma Raducanu plays Camila Giorgi.

It is Raducanu's first visit to Canada as she continues her build-up to the US Open at the end of the month. Her preparations suffered a blow last week when she was beaten in the Citi Open quarter-finals to lower ranked Liudmila Samsonova. Nevertheless, Raducanu insists she is excited about defending her title in New York.

"I just love New York as a place, as a tournament, as a city," she added. "I love everything about it. So I'm really looking forward to just going back there and whatever happens, I think it's going to be a nice close to a chapter, to go full circle and then, regardless of whatever the result is... it's a clean slate.

"If all my points drop off, then I'll work my way back up."

Since New York, Raducanu has played in 16 tournaments and been knocked out by a lower-ranked player 14 times. Her 2022 record stands at: P23, W10, L13, suffering first-round exits in Sydney, Guadalajara, Miami, Rome and Nottingham. She has also struggled throughout the year with injuries and in Washington last week, was hampered by blisters on her racket hand.

Speaking in an interview with the Telegraph, Dr Bella Smith, a NHS GP partner and co-founder of female athlete health hub, The Well HQ, said blisters are caused by repeated exposure to trauma and friction.

“Sometimes we just don't know why blisters happen, some people are just really sensitive to them,” she said. “A blister is a form of defence. Its purpose is to create a fluid to try and protect itself from the trauma and ultimately then it gets calloused and thick.

"The fact that Emma’s are related to one area recurrently – her racket hand – means it will be related to trauma, friction and heat. It’s basically a burn and they can be really difficult to solve, because tennis is her job, and it can be really difficult to manage.”

Stay here for all the action from Toronto.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Green Lantern Series 'Very Much Alive' at HBO Max — Plus, a Status Report on the Streamer's Other DC Heroes

    Batgirl may have been told to suddenly hang up her cowl, but HBO Max’s live-action Green Lantern series is still on track to fly high. In the wake of the recent WarnerBros Discovery shake-up — in addition to the nearly finished Batgirl movie getting unceremoniously shelved, HBO Max is merging with Discovery+ come Summer 2023, […]

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond