Emma Raducanu vs Camila Giorgi live: Score and latest updates from Canadian Open 2022

Greg Wilcox
·8 min read
Emma Raducanu vs Camila Giorgi live: Score and latest updates from Canadian Open 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Emma Raducanu vs Camila Giorgi live: Score and latest updates from Canadian Open 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

07:52 PM

Giorgi 6-5 Raducanu* (*denotes next server) 

Shock horror! Giorgi holds to love. Not sure where that confident service game came from from the Italian but it's come and means that once again Raducanu will have to serve to stay in the set.

07:49 PM

Giorgi* 5-5 Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is 30-0 when Giorgi hits a blistering forehand winner - that sums up what the Briton is up against, a player who blows very hot and very cold in the same game. That winner is followed up by a very wayards forehand two points later and Emma holds to 15 without much fuss.

07:46 PM

Emma in action in Toronto

Raducanu - GETTY IMAGES
Raducanu - GETTY IMAGES

07:45 PM

Giorgi 5-4 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Giorgi races to a 40-0 lead before Raducanu gets her groundstrokes flowing once again - getting it back to 40-30. But the Italian holds her nerve and she'll make the Briton serve to stay in this first set.

07:40 PM

Giorgi*  4-4 Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Big game for Raducanu here. She's down 0-15 early - thanks to a backhand into the net - and that's soon 0-30 as Giorgi creates pace from the back of the court, taking the ball on the rise and smacking it into the corner for a well-worked winner. The Italian is continuing her aggression hitting a lot of her returns inside the baseline and that tactic is continuing to work well for her as it helps her win the next point for three break points...

Two better Raducanu serves follow and two short rallies result - they save Emma two break points and the same good first serve saves the third.

At deuce a Giorgi forehand into the net gives Raducanu the advantage. But having come into the net the Briton cannot nail a backhand smash (possibly the toughest shot to hit tbf...) and it's back to deuce.

Giorgi really doesn't hold back with her groundstrokes - one goes long to give Raducanu the advantage, the next then is a brilliant backhand winner to get it to deuce again...Another great winner from the racket of the Italian earns her another break point but Raducanu's first ace again gets it back to parity.

Break point No.5 follows for the Italian and she makes no mistake to break back.

07:30 PM

Giorgi  3-4 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is growing into this match, her return of serve is getting better with every service game of Giorgi and a great forehand off an Italian serve earns her a break point. She's dominating the next point, moving the ball around the court until a poor forehand into the net gets the game to deuce.

Raducanu earns her next break point the next rally - again thanks to some decisive groundstrokes - and from there she makes no mistake to take a 4-3 lead. Can she make this break count?

07:24 PM

Giorgi* 3-3 Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Having seen Giorgi hold her serve the pressure is on Raducanu here. She starts the game well, getting to 30-0 thanks to a forehand down the line winner. That's followed up with a big first serve that the Italian cannot deal with, to make it 40-0 and another loose return allows Emma to hold to love. That was impressive from the US Open champion.

07:21 PM

Giorgi 3-2 Raducanu* (*denotes next server) 

There are a fair few errors out there at the moment - not just the serving. As if weary of the poor showing Giorgi makes a decisive move on her serve, coming into to the net and hitting a winner. She then repeats the trick the next point to hold serve.

After five games we have a hold of serve!

07:17 PM

Giorgi* 2-2 Raducanu (*denotes next server) 

Perhaps aware that her serve is shaky at the moment Giorgi is being very aggressive with her returns putting pressure onto Raducanu's serve. Two blistering returns, both hit well inside the baseline, get the Italian to 15-30 before a poor volley into the net makes it 15-40. After 20 minutes we've already had seven break points...

Another well-hit return from Giorgi, which puts Emma onto the back foot for the duration of the following rally, allows her to break to 15.

07:13 PM

Giorgi 1-2 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Giorgi is under pressure on her serve once again, she just cannot get any consistency with her ball toss. Raducanu has two break points, the Italian saves the first before a 'frame' ball off the Briton's racket saves her the second.

At advantage Giorgi's double faultitis strikes again and it's back to deuce. A forehand winner from Emma is followed by a wide forehand from the Italian and Raducanu breaks again.

Again, it's early days, but if Raducanu can can hold serve here the advantage would seem to be bigger than just a simple 'break'.

07:06 PM

Giorgi* 1-1 Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Both players are hitting decent groundstrokes, lapping up the pace on the ball. Raducanu is under pressure early on her serve at 15-30, Giorgi hitting her returns deep and with intent.

The Italian earns two break points after a wayward Raducanu forehand and is back to parity the very next point. That was impressive from Girogi, coming back from the early break with some hard-hitting strokes.

It's early days, but it looks as though it might be easier to break than hold serve this match...

07:02 PM

Giorgi 0-1 Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

The defending champion serves first and early on it's clear she likes the pace she's receiving off the racket of Raducanu. She races to a 40-0 lead before a double point gets  Emma on the scoreboard. Another double fault follows and it's 40-30 and that's soon deuce thanks to a long backhand from the Italian.

The third double fault of the game gives Raducanu a break point and, low and behold, the Briton breaks first up.

Not to be mean to Emma, but she didn't have to do much to win that match - Giorgi's serve was all over the place.

06:55 PM

The match is about to get under way

Let's see how Raducanu can do - fingers crossed the blisters stay away...

06:54 PM

Raducanu came onto court with a smile on her face

That's worth a blog post because, let's face it, it's been a tough year for the Briton but whatever has come her way - from early losses, injuries and now blister problems - she always has a smile on her face. That's an underrated characteristic both in life and sport.

06:50 PM

The two players are out on court

And the coin toss has taken place, Giorgi will serve first.

06:50 PM

They are talking about Camila Giorgi on Amazon Prime

By 'them' I mean Anabel Croft and Sam Smith...and they say of the Italian...

You just never know with Giorgi, she can blow hot and cold...but can be dangerous.

So there you go.

06:42 PM

Who is Camila Giorgi?

The 30-year-old hails from Macerata in Italy and is currently ranked 29th in the world. She's been as high as 26th and has won three titles, the most recent of which came in Montreal - in this tournament - last year.

Camila Giorgi - SHUTTERSTOCK
Camila Giorgi - SHUTTERSTOCK

05:34 PM

Emma Raducanu excited about the coming challenges

By Uche Amako

Welcome to coverage from the Canadian Open as Emma Raducanu plays Camila Giorgi.

It is Raducanu's first visit to Canada as she continues her build-up to the US Open at the end of the month. Her preparations suffered a blow last week when she was beaten in the Citi Open quarter-finals to lower ranked Liudmila Samsonova. Nevertheless, Raducanu insists she is excited about defending her title in New York.

"I just love New York as a place, as a tournament, as a city," she added. "I love everything about it. So I'm really looking forward to just going back there and whatever happens, I think it's going to be a nice close to a chapter, to go full circle and then, regardless of whatever the result is... it's a clean slate.

"If all my points drop off, then I'll work my way back up."

Since New York, Raducanu has played in 16 tournaments and been knocked out by a lower-ranked player 14 times. Her 2022 record stands at: P23, W10, L13, suffering first-round exits in Sydney, Guadalajara, Miami, Rome and Nottingham. She has also struggled throughout the year with injuries and in Washington last week, was hampered by blisters on her racket hand.

Speaking in an interview with the Telegraph, Dr Bella Smith, a NHS GP partner and co-founder of female athlete health hub, The Well HQ, said blisters are caused by repeated exposure to trauma and friction.

“Sometimes we just don't know why blisters happen, some people are just really sensitive to them,” she said. “A blister is a form of defence. Its purpose is to create a fluid to try and protect itself from the trauma and ultimately then it gets calloused and thick.

"The fact that Emma’s are related to one area recurrently – her racket hand – means it will be related to trauma, friction and heat. It’s basically a burn and they can be really difficult to solve, because tennis is her job, and it can be really difficult to manage.”

Stay here for all the action from Toronto.

