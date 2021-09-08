Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic LIVE: US Open latest score and updates from quarter-final match

Emma Raducanu in action in New York (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu is taking on the new Olympic champion Belinda Bencic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open quarter-finals today, as the British teenager aims to continue her fairytale run in New York.

Raducanu, 18, has dispatched all of her opponents so far in straight sets and beat the American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 in 66 minutes last time out. But she faces her toughest challenge yet in the Swiss 11th seed, Bencic, who is fresh from gold medal glory in Tokyo and has also steamrollered her way to the last eight, beating Polish sensation and French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the previous round.

Raducanu and Bencic have never met before and it promises to be an intriguing encounter between two in-form players. Both have been aggressive in finding winners from the baseline so far this tournament, but Raducanu may have to mix up her game if she is to avoid taking on Bencic in a straight hitting match, something the Swiss would relish. A place in the semi-finals of the US Open awaits the winner.

Follow all the latest updates below, live.

Raducanu vs Bencic

Match scheduled to begin at midday in New York (5pm BST)

Raducanu, 18, has lost fewest games of any quarter-finalist

Raducanu vs Bencic

16:42 , Jamie Braidwood

While this is also a meeting of the two remaining players in the women’s draw who are yet to drop a set, today’s quarter-final is also set to be a battle between serve and return.

Coming into the contest, Emma Raducanu has the highest return point percentage (55 per cent) of any player in the field, while Belinda Bencic’s win percentage of points on serve (73 per cent) is the second highest of all 128 players who entered the draw.

Raducanu has won more points against a first serve than any other player - which will be tested as Bencic has made 82 per cent of her first serves so far this tournament. Only two other player have a higher rate.

Raducanu vs Bencic

16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic won the biggest title of her career when the 24-year-old captured singles gold in Tokyo.

The Swiss, who is coached by her father, reached the semi-finals of the US Open in 2019, in what remains her best performance at a Grand Slam.

Bencic is a similar player to Raducanu in that they look to be aggressive when returning serve. “She has a lot of experience on the tour,” Raducanu said of Bencic.

“She’s in great form, having won Olympic gold. I’m also feeling good about my game, also confident with the amount of matches I’ve played. I feel like I’m building with each one.

“It will be an extremely difficult match. I know if I’m going to have a chance, I’m going to have to play some really good tennis.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Raducanu vs Bencic

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

In dropping just 15 games in reaching this stage, Emma Raducanu has emulated the great Serena Williams with her run to the US Open quarter-finals.

Raducanu has dropped fewer games in her first four rounds than any player since Williams in 2013, when the 23-time Grand Slam winner dropped just 13 games as she reached that stage.

Here’s Raducanu’s journey to the last eight so far:

1st round: 6-2 6-3 vs Stefanie Voegele

2nd round: 6-2 6-4 vs Shuai Zhang

3rd round: 6-0 6-1 vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

4th round: 6-2 6-1 vs Shelby Rogers

Raducanu vs Bencic

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu is set for the biggest test of her young career as she takes on world number 12 Belinda Bencic. The 18-year-old has already taken out the world number 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo, number 43 Shelby Rogers and number 49 Shuai Zhang in reaching the quarter-finals in New York.

At Wimbledon, Raducanu’s biggest win was against world number 39 and former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Raducanu vs Bencic

16:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

