Emma Raducanu vs Anna-Lena Friedsam live: Score and latest updates from Slovenia Open

Uche Amako
·4 min read
emma raducanu vs Anna-Lena Friedsam live score slovenia open - &nbsp;WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz
02:35 PM

Raducanu 3-3 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu backhand into the net, 30-40. Bad miss by Raducanu on the forehand side and Friedsam breaks again.

02:32 PM

BREAKING NEWS

Incredible news just reaches us that Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis.

He will play his last matches at the Laver Cup next week.

Read more here.

02:30 PM

Raducanu* 3-2 Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Three more break points for Raducanu. Friedsam saves the first two after a couple of errors from Raducanu.

Then the third when Raducanu puts a backhand long, deuce. Longest rally of the match goes the way of Friedsam, who saves another break point.

And Friedsam completes an important hold when Raducanu puts a backhand wide.

02:22 PM

Raducanu 3-1 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Second double fault from Raducanu gives Friedsam two more break points. But she saves both to take the game to deuce.

Another Friedsam error and Raducanu holds.

02:15 PM

Raducanu* 2-1 Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Chance for Raducanu as this time Friedsam puts a forehand well wide, 0-30. Friedsam forehand winner after a short return from Raducanu, 15-30.

Friedsam hits a tame forehand into the net, two break points. Friedsam double fault and Raducanu breaks again.

Three breaks in a row to start the match.

02:11 PM

Raducanu 1-1 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Raducanu gives Friedsam her first point of the match, 15-15. Good aggressive hitting from the baseline by Friedsam and Raducanu nets a backhand, 15-30.

Wild forehand by Raducanu goes wide, two break points for Friedsam. Raducanu backhand sails long and Friedsam breaks back.

02:07 PM

First Set: Emma Raducanu* 1-0 Anna-Lena Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Nice start by Raducanu as she moves to 0-30 with a cute drop shot. Friedsam then puts a backhand well long, three break points.

Raducanu forehand winner to break to love. Perfect start from the British No 1.

02:03 PM

Here we go!

A place in the quarter-final awaits the two players as they walk onto court for their match. Windy conditions in Slovenia.

Friedsam won the toss and will serve first.

01:44 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu's second round match at the Slovenia Open.

Raducanu made a winning start to her campaign in Portoroz when she beat Dayana Yastremska. Raducanu was leading 6-2, 5-3 when the Ukrainian retired due to a wrist injury. The 19-year-old will be aiming for another confidence-boosting victory after difficult season which has seen her win back-to-back matches on just four occasions.

"No one wants to win by retirement," she said in her post-match interview. "Dayana's an extremely ferocious competitor so I knew it was going to be a tough match going in. I'm really happy with the way I stayed in the point and was fighting the whole way through so I am happy to be in the next round.

"I came here early and it has been really nice here. I think it is a beautiful place to have a tournament, amazing views, great sunsets, and the food is super fresh, so I'm loving my time here."

On another positive note for Raducanu, she will remain British No 1 even if she loses today after Harriet Dart was beaten in the first-round by Tereza Martincova. World number 85 Dart received a lucky loser entry into the tournament and dished out a bagel to her opponent in the opener before she went down 0-6, 6-4, 6-1. A strong showing from Dart at the WTA 250 event could have seen her overtake Raducanu, who has seen her ranking drop to 83 following an early exit at the US Open, but this loss means there will be no changing of the guard in the British rankings for now.

Today, Raducanu plays Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam, who came through qualifying and beat Elizabeth Mandlik in the opening round. Friedsam came into the tournament ranked No 213 in the world but did reach a career-high of No 45 in 2016.

The winner of this match will play Diane Parry of France in the quarter-finals on Friday.

