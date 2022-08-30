Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet live: Score and latest updates from US Open

Uche Amako
·6 min read
emma raducanu alize cornet us open 2022 live score updates results&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
12:57 AM

Raducanu 2-2 Cornet* (*denotes next server)

Excellent backhand up the line by Cornet flies past Raducanu for a winner, 0-15. Rally of the match so far, a terrific exchange at the net, such quick reflexes but Raducanu keeps her cool to put away a backhand volley winner, 30-15.

Big time tennis by Cornet as she dominates from the baseline, gets Raducanu on the run and finishes with an overhead winner, 30-30.

HUGE Raducanu forehand winner down the line, she unloaded on the ball there, 40-30.

Cornet nets a return and Raducanu holds.

12:51 AM

Raducanu* 1-2 Cornet (*denotes next server)

Great hustle by Raducanu to reach a Cornet drop shot, the Frenchwoman has an open court but nets a backhand, 0-15.

Third double fault of the match by Cornet, 30-30. Raducanu frames a backhand wide, 40-30.

Another Cornet drop shot, Raducanu gets there but can't get her attempted drop shot over the net.

12:47 AM

Raducanu 1-1 Cornet* (*denotes next server)

Back to back forehand errors by Raducanu. She gets back on track with her first ace of the match, 15-30.

But she goes for too much with a backhand and it's two break points. Raducanu backhand into the tramlines and she donates the break back.

12:43 AM

First Set: Emma Raducanu* 1-0 Alize Cornet (*denotes next server)

Nice and aggressive start by Raducanu. First double fault of the match by Cornet, 15-30. Second double fault by Cornet, 30-40. Break point.

Saved by Cornet with an overhead winner. Vintage Raducanu as she rips a backhand down the line.

Raducanu gets a look at a second serve, powers a forehand into the corner and Cornet's response is long, break point.

Another aggressive return by Raducanu and Cornet misses again. Excellent start by the Brit.

12:31 AM

Here we go!

The stadium is nowhere near full but Raducanu still gets a warm reception.

The Briton gives a wave to the crowd and has a big smile on her face.

Raducanu wins the toss and opts to receive first. Interesting call. Mind games?

emma raducanu alize cornet us open 2022 live score updates results&nbsp;&nbsp; - REUTERS
12:26 AM

British tennis royalty

My colleague Molly McElwee is in position on Louis Armstrong Stadium and tells me Virginia Wade is sat in the second row and taking selfies with her friends.

12:22 AM

First sighting of Raducanu

The camera captures Raducanu in the warm up area, getting ready with her coach Dmitry Tursunov.

Her right hand is heavily taped up. Blisters have been an issue all year. We'll see if it impacts her again tonight.

12:19 AM

Five down, one to go

From a British perspective, it has been a very positive start to the tournament.

On Monday, Andy Murray, Harriet Dart and Jack Draper all won their matches and today Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans made it five players through to the second round.

This is already the joint best US Open since 1981 in terms of Britons through to round two.

Will Raducanu make it six?

12:08 AM

This time last year. Can she do it again?

emma raducanu alize cornet us open 2022 live score updates results&nbsp;&nbsp; - AP
11:57 PM

Match delayed

It's been a long day on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Italy's Jannik Sinner needed five sets to beat Daniel Altmaier 6-7, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. It means Raducanu won't be on court for another 20 minutes or so as the day session crowd clears and those with night session tickets enter.

11:40 PM

Will Alize Cornet claim another major scalp?

emma raducanu alize cornet us open 2022 live score updates results&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
11:30 PM

Martina Navratilova backs Emma Raducanu

She played well in Cincinnati. It was massive because, if she hadn't won the US Open and she has the year that she's had, she'd be pretty happy about it and the British press would be happy about it.

She's up and coming and rising in the ranks. But, because she won the US Open the expectations went so high, and we saw how well she can play - it's not even about the results, it's why aren't you playing anywhere near the level you played at the US Open?

She couldn't answer it but she started showing those signs in Cincinnati so she'll be very relieved I think with how she played and let's see how deep she can go.

Once you win a big one you're a scalp for everybody to beat, people play better, a little extra oomph in their step and you're looking over your shoulder. And then also they learn how to play you.

It was amazing what she did. She's paying the price for it but I hope she can put it together because she's definitely a huge talent.

11:18 PM

A champion's towel...

emma raducanu alize cornet us open 2022 live score updates results&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
11:03 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to coverage of a big night for Emma Raducanu as she begins the defence of her US Open title.

Almost a year ago, Raducanu shocked the world when she won her first grand slam title, in just her second major event, without dropping a set as a qualifier.

"Twelve months, it's obviously a bit of a long time, but, coming back here, it honestly feels like I've never left," she said. "Coming to the city, it's just gone so quickly. So much has happened but I feel like I was here yesterday or last week. It's a really strange feeling. I've obviously learned a lot but time flies."

The British No 1 starts her campaign with a difficult assignment in the shape of Frenchwoman Alize Cornet. Cornet has a number of big scalps to her name including most recently a win at Wimbledon over world No 1 Iga Swiatek.

But Raducanu comes into the match on the back of impressive wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka and after tricky debut season on the WTA Tour, the 19-year-old believes she is edging towards her best level again.

"There's been tournaments for sure where I wasn't doing that but I'm very pleased with Cincinnati, how I was able to, and I think to see the rewards that brings, playing Serena and Vika back to back and having a pretty tight match against Jessie, my level was definitely showing some positive signs," she said.

"Results and wins, they don't come by often but obviously when they do you have to really cherish it and take the positive energy from it and I do take the confidence of knowing I have the ability to produce that sort of level.

"To play Vika and Serena, even if it's not necessarily all about tennis, a massive part is mental, just to stay focused, not be intimidated by who you're playing on the other side of the net.

"To have that belief which I did have in Cincinnati, I think I'm just going to carry that through and try and keep that up here."

