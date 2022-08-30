Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet live: Score and latest updates from US Open

emma raducanu alize cornet us open 2022 live score updates results - GETTY IMAGES

emma raducanu alize cornet us open 2022 live score updates results - GETTY IMAGES

Good evening

Hello and welcome to coverage of a big night for Emma Raducanu as she begins the defence of her US Open title.

Almost a year ago, Raducanu shocked the world when she won her first grand slam title, in just her second major event, without dropping a set as a qualifier.

"Twelve months, it's obviously a bit of a long time, but, coming back here, it honestly feels like I've never left," she said. "Coming to the city, it's just gone so quickly. So much has happened but I feel like I was here yesterday or last week. It's a really strange feeling. I've obviously learned a lot but time flies."

The British No 1 starts her campaign with a difficult assignment in the shape of Frenchwoman Alize Cornet. Cornet has a number of big scalps to her name including most recently a win at Wimbledon over world No 1 Iga Swiatek.

But Raducanu comes into the match on the back of impressive wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka and after tricky debut season on the WTA Tour, the 19-year-old believes she is edging towards her best level again.

"There's been tournaments for sure where I wasn't doing that but I'm very pleased with Cincinnati, how I was able to, and I think to see the rewards that brings, playing Serena and Vika back to back and having a pretty tight match against Jessie, my level was definitely showing some positive signs," she said.

"Results and wins, they don't come by often but obviously when they do you have to really cherish it and take the positive energy from it and I do take the confidence of knowing I have the ability to produce that sort of level.

"To play Vika and Serena, even if it's not necessarily all about tennis, a massive part is mental, just to stay focused, not be intimidated by who you're playing on the other side of the net.

"To have that belief which I did have in Cincinnati, I think I'm just going to carry that through and try and keep that up here."