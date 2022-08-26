Emma Raducanu’s US Open defence should be approached with perspective

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
Raducanu tore up the record books as she stormed to victory at the US Open last year (Getty Images)
Raducanu tore up the record books as she stormed to victory at the US Open last year (Getty Images)

Even now, 12 months later, the improbability and sheer audacity of it all still manages to astound. An 18-year-old from Bromley named Emma Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world and starting her second grand slam tournament in the first round of qualifying, arrived at the US Open and proceeded to win the whole thing. It was done with poise and style, without dropping a set and ending a 44-year wait for a British women’s singles winner at a grand slam, but above all was the sense of joy that surrounded the collective wonder at the achievement. It was a sporting fairytale, written in New York.

Back then, the energy Raducanu emitted across those two weeks last September felt infectious. Here was a player who took to the biggest tennis stadium in the world, faced the toughests tests of her career and attacked her opponents with freedom and belief - almost in defiance of the increasing levels of pressure and expectation that grew with her stunning run. Throughout it all, Raducanu approached matches with the feeling that she could not lose. It was the free swing that turned into the home run. It was the most brilliant and unexpected of stories

It was perhaps naive to think it would last. Raducanu now returns to the US Open but does so having admitted, quite starkly, that she would like her year as defending champion to be over. Between the lines is a longing to rewind, and a desire to arrive back in New York as the teenager who had not booked her hotel room beyond qualifying, who felt no sense of trepidation at the idea of her journey coming to an end earlier than expected. Now, the definition of what would be considered a successful, or rather unsuccessful, tournament have shifted beyond the scale.

Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez in last season’s final (Getty Images)
Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez in last season’s final (Getty Images)

Naturally, it is a good time to reflect on what has been Raducanu’s first season on tour, which has presented plenty of tough moments and difficult lessons. The defence of her US Open title will be the final challenge of the past 12 months but when discussing it, Raducanu has suggested she is looking forward to a fresh start, a clean slate, where the weight of being the reigning US Open champion will not hang quite so heavily.

Put simply, defending grand slam champions do not lose their opening match of the tournament but here, Raducanu has been handed an awkward and difficult draw against the experienced  Alize Cornet, who ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon in July. It’s as tough a start as she could have realistically been given. To detractors and critics, the contrast of an early exit could not give a clearer illustration of her previous 12 months, of the fitness concerns, the uncertainty over her coaching setup, the questions and noise surrounding her sponsorship deals.

Maybe when Raducanu spoke of wanting to “start again” after the US Open, it was with a situation like this in mind. Although her season has not progressed as expected, she knows each of her lows have been met with comment and judgement and with little consideration of her relative inexperience on the WTA Tour, perspective of which has been lost behind the size of her victory at the US Open. Her debut year has been defined by injuries, puncturing any hope of momentum ahead of any of the previous grand slams. In 18 tournaments since the US Open, her semi-final victory over Maria Sakkari at Flushing Meadows remains the only semi-final appearance of her professional career.

Raducanu was short of fitness as she was knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round (Getty Images)
Raducanu was short of fitness as she was knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round (Getty Images)

It is not the form of a player who starts the US Open as the tournament’s 11th seed, but a clearer picture may soon be established. If Raducanu is indeed looking forward to a clean slate after the US Open, depending on her progress this week the loss of the 2,000 ranking points she won by beating Leylah Fernandez in last September’s final is set to see her position plummet in the world’s top 100. No one can take what Raducanu achieved in New York away from her, but that reality would be more reflective of where she is at this stage of her development.

That is not to say something special can’t happen again. It would be a surprise to see Raducanu go deep in the US Open, just as it would to see any player who has not won more than three matches in a row all season conjure that consistency and form at a grand slam, but there have been flashes of form in recent weeks since returning to the hard courts.

Raducanu’s crushing victories over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati this month were reminiscent of her fearless approach on her last appearance at Flushing Meadows. Martina Navratilova said it was the best Raducanu had played since. Even after losing in the quarter-finals to the top-ranked American Jessica Pegula, Raducanu hailed the tournament as a “great step” on the whole.

Raducanu has reflected upon her first season on the WTA Tour since winning the US Open (Getty Images)
Raducanu has reflected upon her first season on the WTA Tour since winning the US Open (Getty Images)

To some who still hold images of Raducanu staring down serves on Arthur Ashe and hitting clean winners, tearing through the tournament and ripping up history while doing so, the idea of the British No 1 embarking on the defence of her sensational title while admitting she would prefer for it to be over already may come across as a little dispiriting. But it may also be just what she needs.

Raducanu may have been looking back in envy at how she was able to approach the US Open so freely last year without all of the surrounding noise, but she was predominantly looking forwards with the hope of capturing it again. After shooting to the top 12 months ago the focus now is on gradual progression, but maybe what Raducanu requires above all is the environment where losing comes without feelings of doubt and fears of consequence. Maybe, as Raducanu suggested, a fresh start and a step back is what is needed to take another stride forwards. This US Open might come and go before there is the chance to see it again, but the reality is there will be plenty more to come.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s