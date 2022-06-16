Emma Raducanu unsure over Eastbourne amid injury worries - as Wimbledon looms

Emma Raducanu retired from the Nottingham Open with a side strain earlier this month - GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu’s prospects of fitting in a competitive warm-up before Wimbledon could be fading. Friday is shaping up as decision day as she mulls over whether or not to ask for a wildcard into Eastbourne.

On Thursday, Raducanu’s team indicated that they were keen not to rush her back into action after her recent fitness worries – although this is not the first time she has found herself weighing up the options until the 11th hour. She was uncertain whether to enter Madrid last month, but still ended up posting a couple of dominant victories before bowing out in the third round.

Raducanu strained a side muscle in her first grass-court match of the season, which she played against Viktorija Golubic at Nottingham on June 7. The contest lasted only seven games and 33 minutes before Raducanu shook hands, deciding that discretion was the better part of valour.

At that time, Raducanu underwent a scan that was said to be encouraging. She put out a brief statement saying that she would skip Birmingham this week, but was still “looking forwarding to being back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season.”

Next week’s WTA event in Eastbourne was identified as another opportunity to gain valuable match practice. The LTA website briefly posted a promotional page on Wednesday that suggested she would be headlining the event. However, the page was swiftly taken down again when the doubts over her participation were pointed out.

Were Raducanu to skip Eastbourne, she could still potentially play an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club late next week as the best way of trying to find her feet on the grass.