Emma Raducanu triumphs despite serve with ‘a mind of its own’

Emma Raducanu joked her serve had “a mind of its own” after she battled her way to victory over 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova despite 15 double faults.

Nine of them came in the first five games and several at key moments, but the issue did not prevent Raducanu claiming her best win at the Australian Open, clinching a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2) victory after two hours and 16 minutes.

The 22-year-old has been working to improve her serve with coach Nick Cavaday, but it is certainly not the finished article.

“I’m not sure what I changed in my serve today,” she said. “I think it had a mind of its own. I will be sure to reflect, look at that and come back to you.

“I think in the first set I was hitting a lot of good first serves. I hit a few aces. At the same time, I was hitting a double fault. I was quite accepting of that: ‘OK, I’m at least going for it’.”

She continued: “I think, as the balls got heavier, it was a lot more difficult. More kept coming, it was not easy to refocus, but I knew that, even if I was down, I have great returns. It was good to be able to rely on other parts of my game today that I know are quite strong, as well.

“I’m just very proud that I didn’t let it affect me too much and let the match run away from me.”

Raducanu is hopeful it will be better in her second-round match against another former teenage prodigy, American Amanda Anisimova, on Thursday.

Emma Raducanu served 15 double faults (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

“I’ve had experience having teething problems with it and then being able to come back and fix it for the next match,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting back out on the court tomorrow and working on it.”

Raducanu’s enduring popularity was evidenced by big queues outside Court 3 as the match began under a cloudless Melbourne sky.

Alexandrova, a big ball striker with a relentlessly negative demeanour, experienced her own difficulties on serve and there were eight breaks in the opening set.

Raducanu again showed her X factor on returns, twice breaking Alexandrova when she served for it, while she won just her third of 17 second serve points at 4-4 in the tie-break before arrowing a forehand into the corner to clinch it.

The British number two was the better player for most of the second set but the service problems resurfaced after a steadier start and she had to save a set point at 5-6.

Emma Raducanu hits a backhand (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Having forced another tie-break, Raducanu was almost flawless, with one final double fault the only blemish.

Raducanu came into the season feeling the effects of a back spasm that prompted her to pull out of her planned opening tournament in Auckland, while she missed two months late last year with a foot injury, so this was a good physical test.

“I think it was quite a long match,” she said. “First match of the season. I haven’t necessarily played outdoors for a long time, since Seoul (in September).

“I think for me playing two sets was good but, equally, I felt pretty fit out there. Right now I feel good in my body. I think it’s just a testament to the work I’m starting to do off the court. I didn’t necessarily feel any restrictions.”

Raducanu’s victory made it five British players triumphing in the first round, equalling the record here with Katie Boulter still to play.