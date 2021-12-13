Emma Raducanu tests positive for Covid and is isolating in UAE

(APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid and is now isolating in the UAE.

The US Open champion had been due to play at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Thursday but has been forced to withdraw and isolate for 10 days.

The 19-year-old said: “I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity.

“I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”

It is far from ideal preparation for the start to the 2022 season having been working with new coach Torben Beltz in the Middle East.

Raducanu had been due to face Belinda Bencic but Mubadala event organisers said: “Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon.

“We are looking at alternative top female competitors to go head-to-head with Belinda Bencic. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

Read More

Raducanu headlines SPOTY shortlist as Hamilton snubbed

Murray’s long-time coach Delgado leaves to go and work with Shapovalov

Euro 2020 dominates Google’s Year in Search trends