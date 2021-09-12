Emma Raducanu: 'We are taking her home' - Delighted British tennis star posts first tweet since historic win

Emma Raducanu has tweeted for the first time since becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam in 44 years, posting her delight at bringing home the US Open trophy.

The teenager overpowered 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez from Canada, winning 6-4 6-3 in New York on Saturday.

Raducanu, 18, tweeted images of herself hugging the trophy, alongside the caption: "We are taking her HOMEEE".

Saturday night's match had a dramatic finale with Raducanu forced to have a medical time out after skidding on the court and grazing her leg as she raced to return a ball.

Her former coach Harry Bushnell told Sky News after the match: "I had massive belief in her... If anyone I coached up until this point would come through, it would be Emma.

"She's as hard as nails and now she's a grand slam champion. I mean, it's just absolutely unbelievable," he said.

Speaking to Sky News just an hour after her incredible victory, Raducanu said the win had not yet sunk in and "she barely had a moment" to enjoy her success.

"It was always a dream to win a grand slam, so to be here, I really just want to embrace every single second."

Raducanu said: "I can't wait to celebrate later with my team."

She said she had spoken to her parents after the win, and their response "means absolutely everything".

"They were extremely happy and proud of me," she said.

"They are my toughest and biggest critics and to have them say they're proud and happy - it just means absolutely everything."

And asked by Sky News' Martha Kelner how she intends to mark her grand slam triumph, she simply said she was "extremely happy".

However, friends and fans at her home club in Bromley, southeast London, have already partied for her, going wild as her ace secured the title.

Originally given odds of 449/1 to win before the tournament, Raducanu is now tipped to receive an MBE in the Queen's New Year's honours list.

Her victory has been celebrated across the UK, with everyone from the royal family, to politicians, sporting and pop stars among the well-wishers.

A personal message from the Queen Elizabeth, posted on the Royal Family website, said: "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is a testament to your hard work and dedication."

Former British world number five, Jo Durie, said Raducanu's win had "got the whole world - let alone Britain - talking about tennis".

Olympic gold medallist Matthew Pinsent wrote: "My new angle to parenting 'What do you mean the exam syllabus is hard? Emma Raducanu won a Slam and did her A levels in the same summer'."

The Spice Girls tweeted "that's girl power right there."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: "We are all hugely proud of you."

Only last month Raducanu was celebrating her A level results - picking up an A* grade in maths and an A in economics.