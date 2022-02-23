Emma Raducanu stalker given five-year restraining order - Kirsty O'Connor /PA

A stalker who walked 23 miles to the home of British tennis star Emma Raducanu, taking her father's shoe as a souvenir, has been handed a five-year restraining order.

Amrit Magar, 35, was last month found guilty of stalking the 19-year-old US Open champion between November 1 and December 4 last year after a trial at Bromley Magistrates' Court.

The court heard he went to the world number 12's home on three separate dates, loitered outside, left unwanted gifts and cards and stole property from the porch.

On one occasion, he left a bouquet of flowers with a note reading "nothing to say but you deserve love", while on another he drew a map to show the "23 miles" he had walked from his home.

He was arrested after the British number one's father Ian was alerted by a doorbell camera, finding his trainer had been taken from the porch.

On Wednesday, District Judge Sushil Kumar handed Magar, from Harrow, north-east London, a five-year restraining order and sentenced him to an 18-month community order, including 200 hours of unpaid work and an eight-week curfew between 9pm and 6am monitored by an electronic tag.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.