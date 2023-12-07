Emma Raducanu set for competitive return at Auckland's ASB Classic in January

Back in action: Emma Raducanu has not played since April after surgeries (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu will make a return to competitive tennis at the ASB Classic in Auckland at the start of January.

The former US Open champion has not played on the WTA Tour since April after undergoing surgery on both wrists and her ankle.

The 21-year-old had been scheduled to return to action in an exhibition event in Macau but pulled out to focus on her rehabilitation.

A new date has now been set for her return alongside current US Open champion Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki.

Raducanu has tumbled to 296th in the world rankings but makes the main draw for the Auckland event, which runs from January 1 to 7, by virtue of a wildcard.

The former British No1 is targeting a place at the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, but even with her protected ranking is just outside the automatic spots so will need either the one remaining wildcard for the event or to come through qualifying.

Raducanu has been doing the majority of her rehab at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton but is yet to confirm a new coach or the make-up of her team ahead of the start of the 2024 season.