Emma Raducanu searching for new coach after Tursunov exit

Photograph: Robert Prange/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu is looking for her fifth coach in less than two years after Dmitry Tursunov opted not to extend their trial period into a long-term association.

Raducanu has added to her coaching staff, though, with Jez Green, Andy Murray’s former fitness coach, joining her team.

The 19-year-old began working with the Russian former top-20 player Tursonov in the summer – a controversial move given the political situation in eastern Europe – but is set to appoint a new coach for the 2023 season.

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

In her short career Raducanu has shown a willingness to chop and change coaches on a regular basis. After winning the 2021 US Open she stopped working with Andrew Richardson, who had stepped into the shoes of Nigel Sears. Raducanu then hired the German coach Torben Beltz, with whom she worked until April this year, before turning to Tursunov.

Meanwhile, Murray returned to action with victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Gijon Open in Spain. The Scot missed last week’s Astana Open through illness and made a slow start against his Spanish opponent but found his form to record a 7-5, 6-2 win.