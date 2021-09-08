Emma Raducanu Reaches US Open Semi-Finals And Britain Is Loving It

Emma Raducanu celebrates match point against Belinda Bencic. (Photo: Elsa via Getty Images)

Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu has reached the US Open semi-finals – a stunning achievement for the 18-year-old who had to win qualifying matches to even play in the elite tournament in New York.

Raducanu extended her unlikely journey to the last four by beating reigning Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.

The British teenager was ranked 361st in the world when she burst on to the scene at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

She has yet to drop a set in only her second Grand slam event and expectations of her winning the tournament have cranked up another level.

Social media in the UK celebrated the triumph.

Former British tennis player Greg Rusedski believes Raducanu “has a real chance to win her first major” after reaching the US Open semi-finals.

What a performance from @EmmaRaducanu to become the 1st qualifier to make the @usopen semifinals. She broke down the Bencic forehand and has a real chance to win her 1st major. Wow!The journey continues tomorrow. — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) September 8, 2021

Ridiculously impressive performance (again!). Massive well done to Emma and her team. https://t.co/qTIvO80dFQ — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 8, 2021

Congratulations to Emma Raducanu c’mon — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2021

Broadcaster and ex-footballer Gary Lineker tweeted: “What a performance. What a triumph. What a future. 18-year-old @EmmaRaducanu is through to the semi-finals of the US Open. Stunning. Well played.”

What a performance. What a triumph. What a future. 18 year old @EmmaRaducanu is through to the semifinals of the US Open. Stunning. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2021

Naturally, Piers Morgan – who faced a backlash after accusing Raducanu of not being able to handle the pressure of Wimbledon after she was forced to withdraw – had his say.

Very disappointing to see wokies going crazy because @EmmaRaducanu is now winning not quitting.

This must be so triggering to losers who are used to you celebrating their failures. Please stop. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2021

Yes, absolutely. To be fair to @EmmaRaducanu she totally agreed with me & McEnroe that she didn't handle the pressure at Wimbledon.

No whining, no excuses.

Brilliant to see her storm back better & mentally stronger - that's what champions do. https://t.co/qDslSmYoQS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2021

Raducanu fought through three qualifying matches to make the main draw and has since beaten Stefanie Voegele, Zhang Shuai, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Shelby Rogers and 11th seed Bencic without dropping a set.

Raducanu, who reached the last 16 at Wimbledon earlier this year and will become British number one on Monday, will face Maria Sakkari or Karolina Pliskova in the semis.

Emma Raducanu returns a shot to Belinda Bencic. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Ex-British Davis Cup player Miles Maclagan raved about Raducanu’s display.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s astounding the way she has done it. She has breezed through!

“There’s a sureness of where she belongs in the game and it’s not a surprise to her. It’s an ability to keep a calm head and have perspective at this age.

“Raducanu just needs to keep that rhythm going and not think too much. She appears to have mastered that already!

“She is not a great yet as there’s a lot for her to do and achieve, but she is playing phenomenal tennis.

“There are a lot of very good players who haven’t won a Grand Slam but Raducanu is denying the odds, isn’t she?”

There is also a teenager in the other semi-final in the form Leylah Fernandez, with the 19-year-old taking on Aryna Sabalenka.

Brit Katie Boulter knows what final she wants to see, tweeting “Anyone else love to see a Raducanu vs Fernandez final.”

