Emma Raducanu reaches US Open first round as fellow Brits Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart also qualify

Emma Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July (Getty Images)

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has reached the main draw at a Grand Slam tournament for only the second time.

The 18-year-old - who memorably reached the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this summer - will face 13th seed Jennifer Brady in the first round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (August 31).

Raducanu eased to a 6-1 6-4 final qualifying victory over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif in New York to book her place in the tournament proper.

The teenager reached the final of the WTA Challenger event in Chicago last week and had kick-started her US Open qualifying bid by dispatching the Netherlands’ Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2, then ousted Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze 6-3 7-5 to reach the final round.

Another impressive victory has now allowed Raducanu to chalk off another milestone in her fledgling career.

Britain's Katie Boulter also progressed with a 7-5 2-6 6-4 victory over Kristina Kucova of Slovakia.

Boulter delivered 10 aces as her serve proved the difference in a marathon match lasting two hours and 32 minutes.

Fellow Brit Harriet Dart also made it through to the main draw by beating Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova in three sets 6-7 (1-7) 6-1 6-3.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.

