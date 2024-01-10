Emma Raducanu pulls out of second exhibition match ahead of Australian Open

(AP)

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of a second successive exhibition match raising doubts over her fitness going into the Australian Open.

Raducanu made her return from more than eight months out following triple surgery at last week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

She won her opening match and, despite having heavy strapping on her thigh, impressed in her second before losing in three long sets to Elina Svitolina.

The former British No1 had been due to play Naomi Osaka in a charity match on Tuesday but the Japanese player withdrew as an injury precaution as did Raducanu after a replacement opponent was announced in Donna Vekic.

The 2021 US Open champion was scheduled to play a second exhibition match in Melbourne on Thursday against teen sensation Mirra Andreeva but has now pulled out of that.

Again, the decision is thought to be a precaution after being out for so long following surgery on both her wrists and one ankle but it leaves her lacking match time going into the first grand slam of the season.

Raducanu will find out her opponent in the main draw in Melbourne tomorrow and could play as soon as Sunday when the tournament officially gets under way.

Her countrywoman Fran Jones edged closer to joining Raducanu in the main draw after winning her first qualifying match against Margaux Rouvroy 6-2, 6-4.

But Heather Watson’s hopes of following suit were dashed in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Lulu Sun 6-4, 6-3.