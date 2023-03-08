Emma Raducanu pulls out of Indian Wells warm-up sparking fresh injury fears

Emma Raducanu pulled out of a warm-up event for Indian Wells, sparking fresh concerns the British No1 is carrying an injury.

Eisenhower Cup organisers confirmed the 20-year-old’s early exit from a mixed-doubles event alongside Cameron Norrie shortly before their match on Tuesday night.

The charity exhibition, which Norrie competed in alongside Paula Badosa with Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud among those also taking part, came just days before the starts of Indian Wells.

Raducanu is due to get her tournament underway on Thursday against World No62 Danka Kovinic.

The Brit previously pulled out of the ATX Open in Austin last month due to tonsillitis, which followed an early end to her 2022 season following a wrist injury.

It means her last competitive action before Indian Wells came in January’s Australian Open, which she departed at the second round in a defeat to American teenager Coco Gauff.

Should Raducanu make it to the second round in California, she faces a tough match-up against No20 seed Magda Linette.