Emma Raducanu pulls out of Auckland Open with back spasm as injury curse hits again

Emma Raducanu returns a shot during a practice session on Sunday but she was forced to pull out with injury ahead of her first-round match against Robin Montgomery, of the United States - Alan Lee/Photosport

Emma Raducanu’s new season began in disappointingly familiar fashion when she withdrew from the Auckland Open with back trouble.

This trip Down Under was supposed to be the beginning of a new era of improved fitness for Raducanu, who has engaged the experienced physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura to travel with her for the majority of 2025.

But Raducanu’s off-season was once again blighted by injury as she suffered a back spasm and was forced to miss two weeks of training.

She then tried to get ready for Auckland, where she has opened both the last two seasons with a first-round victory. Eventually, though, she decided that she was not ready for her scheduled first-round match against the United States’ Robin Montgomery on Tuesday.

“Tried my best to be ready,” she said in a statement. “I love Auckland and the fans here, but unfortunately I picked up a back niggle and won’t be ready in time.”

In a briefing before Christmas, Raducanu had spoken of plans to fit in a hot-weather training block in Brisbane before travelling to Auckland. She also mentioned the possibility of playing the Adelaide International, which begins in a week’s time.

But her recurring fitness troubles have scotched all of those good intentions, and she will now go straight on to Melbourne, where the Australian Open is due to start on January 12.

Two weeks ago, Nakamura posted “New Beginning” on Instagram alongside a photograph of himself with Raducanu. But while he has a reputation as one of the leading fitness trainers in the business, as well as a sparkling CV that includes such famous names as Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, we can hardly expect him to make Raducanu bulletproof overnight. Any improvements to her fragile physicality are likely to be incremental.

As it happens, Raducanu is not the only high-profile Briton to find their off-season disrupted by niggling injuries. Jack Draper has also been struggling with a hip issue and was forced to pull out of the United Cup team event in Sydney.

While these two battle through their rehab, other players have been making an encouraging start to the new season – which began on December 27, the earliest date on record.

Katie Boulter won both her singles and doubles matches on Sunday as Great Britain defeated Argentina in their opening United Cup match on Sunday, while Cameron Norrie started with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over promising American 19-year-old Learner Tien in Hong Kong.